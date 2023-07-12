MLB Draft 2023: Grades for Teams selections across all 20 rounds

Now that the dust from the 2023 MLB Draft has settled, fans and experts have already begun criticizing or praising the selections of all 30 teams. The draft is nearly impossible to predict given the track record of busts at the major league level.

However, with nearly no guarantees in the MLB Draft, it's impossible to guarantee which teams were right and which were wrong with their selections. Even with analytical departments, few players are a lock for success.

"Missed Day 2 of the #MLBDraft or just need a recap? Here's a round-by-round analysis of the action:" - @MLBPipeline

That being said, based on stats, positional need and production in high-leverage situations, experts and analysts can estimate which teams made the best possible selection at their spot.

Here's a look at five teams that were successful during the 2023 MLB Draft

#1 - The Washington Nationals - A+

Having the second-overall pick never hurts the odds of success in a draft, which helped the Washington Nationals land LSU standout Dylan Crews. The outfielder has all of the tools to become a superstar in the MLB, which could prove that Crews is the top player of the class.

They also landed Yohandy Morales 40th overall and hard-throwing Travis Sykora 71st, who can both become effective players in the MLB.

#2 - The San Francisco Giants - A+

The San Francisco Giants had a fantastic draft, which is all the more impressive given the fact that they did not possess a top-15 pick. At 16th overall, the Giants snagged two-way star Bryce Eldridge, while also picking up Walker Martin 52nd and projected first-round selection Joe Whitman with the 69th pick.

"The San Francisco Giants have selected LHP Joe Whitman from KentST with the 69th Pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft" - @eggie234

#3 - The Pittsburgh Pirates - A+

Much like the Nationals, the Pittsburgh Pirates benefitted from having the first-overall pick, landing the top pitching prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft, Paul Skenes. Aside from Skenes, among their other notable selections were Mitch Jebb, Zander Mueth and Garret Forrester.

#4 - The Toronto Blue Jays - A

The Toronto Blue Jays already have one of the top young cores in the MLB and were able to bolster their farm system by landing several future MLB-caliber pieces. Arjun Nimmala may have been one of the steals in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft with the 20th pick.

"With the 89th pick, the @BlueJays select @OSUBaseball right-handed pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown, No. 67 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list." - @MLBDraft

Juaron Watts-Brown, Landen Maroudis and Jace Bohrofen were all taken by the Blue Jays well below their projected draft number.

#5 - The Cincinnati Reds - A

In a similar fashion to the Blue Jays, the Cincinnati Reds were lucky to secure several higher-ranked prospects well below their projected selections. While Rhett Lowder was the prize of their draft, landing Cole Schoenwetter at pick number 105 after being ranked at number 43 could be a true steal.

Here's a look at five teams in the 2023 MLB Draft that left some fans disappointed

#1 - The Kansas City Royals - C-

If one team needed a "win" during the 2023 MLB Draft, it was the Kansas City Royals. As one of the worst teams in the league this season, the Royals are in a full rebuild and needed to select players who were as close to a sure thing as possible.

"Blake Mitchell is a fine prospect. It’s gotta be substantially under slot though to take him over Teel. I’m leaving my thoughts for post-draft because it’s too hard to tweet them live from the draft. But it’s not as bad as it seems right now. I promise." - @royalsminors

However, the club went with arguably the biggest gamble in the first round by selecting Blake Mitchell as the eighth overall pick. While Mitchell is a talented catching prospect, at the price the team paid, it was a high-risk, high-reward selection.

#2 - The Los Angeles Angels - C

The Los Angeles Angels are entering arguably the most stressful time in franchise history with the pending free agency of Shohei Ohtani. This is why the club needed a victory during the MLB Draft, however, it was a tale of reaching for players at their draft position.

First baseman Nolan Schanuel was the 26th-ranked prospect, however, the Angels elected to choose him at pick 11. While he may pay off in the long run, it was a decision that left some fans puzzled.

#3 - The Atlanta Braves - C

The Atlanta Braves are arguably one of the most well-run organizations in the MLB, however, the selection of Drue Hackenberg with the 59th pick left many scratching their heads. While it's tough to judge the decision of the Braves, the fact that Hackenberg entered the 2023 MLB Draft as prospect number 200 and went nearly 150 picks ahead of that was questionable at best.

"The #Braves, with their 59th pick (second round) took right-hander Drue Hackenberg from Virginia Tech. Stats not impressive, but has a mid-90s fastball and good slider. Wasn't rated among top 100 prospects in draft." - @DOBrienATL

#4 - The Chicago Cubs - B

The Chicago Cubs had a fine draft, but compared to many of the other teams around the league, it was average at best. While Matt Shaw has a high upside, the remaining picks in their class were not necessarily home runs, even though they are not considered gambles either.

#5 - The Oakland Athletics - B

While many of the teams needed to approach the 2023 MLB Draft with some caution, the Oakland Athletics are one of the few clubs that could have benefitted from taking a shot or two. That being said, Jacob Wilson has the potential to be a star for the club.

"The Oakland A’s have selected SS Jacob Wilson. Hit .412 this season with 17 2B and 6 HR. 31 strikeouts across 697 collegiate plate appearances. Elite bat-to-ball skills. Approach is off the charts. Will more than likely stick at SS." - @PeterGFlaherty

