Chase Burns announced that he is leaving the Volunteer program via the NCAA transfer portal, stunning college baseball fans last week. Many would argue that Burns was the best pitcher on the Tennessee staff in 2023.

Burns, who struck out 114 batters in only 72 innings, has nasty stuff.

Why did Burns decide it was in his best interest to transfer from Tennessee? The flame thrower told Volunteers coach Tony Vitello that he thought he had plateaued and wanted a fresh start elsewhere. Many around college baseball believe Burns to be the top transfer in the portal by a wide margin.

Chase Burns was the National Freshman of the Year in 2022, so he is a known commodity at this point. The early returns suggest that Burns could leave the SEC entirely and that TCU will be in the mix for his services. Suffice to say fans reacted to the news, some more harshly than others.

Calm fan reactions

Some reactions were matter of fact.

SomeRandomGuy @SomeRndmGuyUT @benmckee14



I’m not going to get caught up in it. If he doesn’t want to be here, I don’t want him here. It’s really that simple. @GoVols247 Thanks for your contributions.I’m not going to get caught up in it. If he doesn’t want to be here, I don’t want him here. It’s really that simple. @benmckee14 @GoVols247 Thanks for your contributions. I’m not going to get caught up in it. If he doesn’t want to be here, I don’t want him here. It’s really that simple. https://t.co/EdPzBYsqVP

Wes Rucker, who covers the Vols, provided additional context. The Volunteers will be fine, they recruit well and they have a solid base to make another run to Omaha in 2024.

Chase Burns will be a critical addition to whatever team welcomes him into the fold, and could be the missing piece for a national title run. It would have been nice to see a reconcilliation and for Burns and Tennessee to run it back, but that simply isn't meant to be.

Wes Rucker @wesrucker247 Chase Burns doesn’t need Tennessee baseball because he’ll be first-rounder next year either way. Tennessee baseball doesn’t need Chase Burns because it recruits at a high level every year.



But this is still so sad and so, so stupid.



The most mind boggling transfer I’ve seen. Chase Burns doesn’t need Tennessee baseball because he’ll be first-rounder next year either way. Tennessee baseball doesn’t need Chase Burns because it recruits at a high level every year.But this is still so sad and so, so stupid.The most mind boggling transfer I’ve seen.

Rucker pinpointed when Burns and Tennessee began to fall apart.

Wes Rucker @wesrucker247



That move helped Tennessee and it helped Chase Burns, and it got the Vols to Omaha.



But that didn’t matter in the end.



Again, this is so very stupid. Sorry. It just is. realdill @govols2022 @wesrucker247 Vitello said they’ve known for a while now that he was gonna transfer. Has to be because he got taken out of a starting role I would assume but makes no sense considering he’d almost surely be a starter next year. Very dumb @wesrucker247 Vitello said they’ve known for a while now that he was gonna transfer. Has to be because he got taken out of a starting role I would assume but makes no sense considering he’d almost surely be a starter next year. Very dumb This was inevitable from the moment Tony Vitello made the correct call and moved Chase Burns to the bullpen.That move helped Tennessee and it helped Chase Burns, and it got the Vols to Omaha.But that didn’t matter in the end.Again, this is so very stupid. Sorry. It just is. twitter.com/govols2022/sta… This was inevitable from the moment Tony Vitello made the correct call and moved Chase Burns to the bullpen.That move helped Tennessee and it helped Chase Burns, and it got the Vols to Omaha.But that didn’t matter in the end.Again, this is so very stupid. Sorry. It just is. twitter.com/govols2022/sta…

Fan reactions with a little spice

Some fans thought Chase Burns' decision to enter the transfer portal was calculated and vindictive in nature. When you consider the fact that, reportedly, Burns was heading back to the rotation in 2024, it's hard to argue against it.

Jason @GovsPA Chase Burns entering the portal because he was moved to the pen, a move that worked well for all parties, to be a starter when he already was going to be a starter again in 2024 is vindictive and retaliatory towards the coaching staff and you don’t want that on your team anyway. Chase Burns entering the portal because he was moved to the pen, a move that worked well for all parties, to be a starter when he already was going to be a starter again in 2024 is vindictive and retaliatory towards the coaching staff and you don’t want that on your team anyway.

Fire fan reactions

Many fans point to this being a selfish decision on Chase Burns' part. Burns being moved to the bullpen may have benefited him in the long run, and it certainly helped the Volunteers on their run to Omaha. But it did irreparable damage to the relationship between team and player.

Chase Burns has first-round talent and will likely land on his feet, dominating on another team.

Brandon Wright @wrightbrandonD Charlie Burris @Charlie_Burris The dude had a horrendous ERA as a starter when he got pulled. Vitello essentially saved his career by not only stopping the bleeding but putting him in a role that he excelled at. Regardless, don’t stay somewhere if you don’t actually want to be there. twitter.com/noahdarling_/s… The dude had a horrendous ERA as a starter when he got pulled. Vitello essentially saved his career by not only stopping the bleeding but putting him in a role that he excelled at. Regardless, don’t stay somewhere if you don’t actually want to be there. twitter.com/noahdarling_/s… Exactly. This is 100% Chase Burns ego being bruised and him not liking it. What’s he going to do when he shits the bed and gets moved to the pen in the minors/majors? Quit? twitter.com/charlie_burris… Exactly. This is 100% Chase Burns ego being bruised and him not liking it. What’s he going to do when he shits the bed and gets moved to the pen in the minors/majors? Quit? twitter.com/charlie_burris…

