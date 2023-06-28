Chase Burns announced that he is leaving the Volunteer program via the NCAA transfer portal, stunning college baseball fans last week. Many would argue that Burns was the best pitcher on the Tennessee staff in 2023.
Burns, who struck out 114 batters in only 72 innings, has nasty stuff.
Why did Burns decide it was in his best interest to transfer from Tennessee? The flame thrower told Volunteers coach Tony Vitello that he thought he had plateaued and wanted a fresh start elsewhere. Many around college baseball believe Burns to be the top transfer in the portal by a wide margin.
Chase Burns was the National Freshman of the Year in 2022, so he is a known commodity at this point. The early returns suggest that Burns could leave the SEC entirely and that TCU will be in the mix for his services. Suffice to say fans reacted to the news, some more harshly than others.
Calm fan reactions
Some reactions were matter of fact.
Wes Rucker, who covers the Vols, provided additional context. The Volunteers will be fine, they recruit well and they have a solid base to make another run to Omaha in 2024.
Chase Burns will be a critical addition to whatever team welcomes him into the fold, and could be the missing piece for a national title run. It would have been nice to see a reconcilliation and for Burns and Tennessee to run it back, but that simply isn't meant to be.
Rucker pinpointed when Burns and Tennessee began to fall apart.
Fan reactions with a little spice
Some fans thought Chase Burns' decision to enter the transfer portal was calculated and vindictive in nature. When you consider the fact that, reportedly, Burns was heading back to the rotation in 2024, it's hard to argue against it.
Fire fan reactions
Many fans point to this being a selfish decision on Chase Burns' part. Burns being moved to the bullpen may have benefited him in the long run, and it certainly helped the Volunteers on their run to Omaha. But it did irreparable damage to the relationship between team and player.
Chase Burns has first-round talent and will likely land on his feet, dominating on another team.
