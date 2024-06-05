Are Super Regionals best of 3? Exploring the NCAA tournament's format

The Super Regionals are a few days away, and it's a great time to be a baseball fan. The best teams in collegiate baseball compete for the top honors, and you can expect some upsets during the tournament.

Are Super Regionals best of 3?

Yes, each Super Regionals game takes a best-of-three format, with the winners moving on to the Men's College World Series. This year's tournament will take place from June 7 to 10, 2024.

There are a total of eight games slated for the weekend.

The ACC flexes dominance once again

Five teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference advanced to the Super Regionals after winning their respective regionals over the past weekend. It matches the ACC record and is the highest representation since 2013.

Furthermore, it's pertinent to note that at least one ACC team has advanced to the Men's College World Series in the last 17 years it has been held, and multiple ACC programs reached the MCWS 11 times during this period. The ACC has sent a total of 31 programs to the past 17 Men's College World Series.

When do the 2024 college baseball Super Regionals begin?

The 2024 Super Regionals will be played on Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8, with Sunday, June 9, if necessary or weather-delayed games.

The games will take on a traditional best-of-three format.

Here's a look at the schedule:

FRIDAY, JUNE 7, 2024

Evansville (38-24) at No. 1 Tennessee (53-11)

3 p.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN2), 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

UConn (35-24) at No. 8 Florida St. (45-15)

Noon (ESPN), 11 a.m. (ESPN), noon (ESPN2)

Kansas State (35-24) at No. 12 Virginia (44-15)

7 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

West Virginia (36-22) at No. 4 North Carolina (45-14)

6 p.m. (ESPN2), 8 p.m. (ESPN2), 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 2024

No. 15 Oregon St. (45-14) at No. 2 Kentucky (43-14)

6 p.m. (ESPNU), 9 p.m. (ESPNU), TBD (TBD)

No. 10 NC State (36-20) at No. 7 Georgia (42-15)

Noon (ESPNU), 12 noon (ESPNU), TBD (TBD)

Florida (32-28) at No. 6 Clemson (44-14)

2 p.m. (ESPN), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)

Oregon (40-18) at No. 3 Texas A&M (47-13)

2 p.m. (ESPN2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

