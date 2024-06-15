Christian Moore MLB Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Tennessee star ft. Tampa Bay Rays 

Christian Moore is having a splendid swansong season with the Tennessee Volunteers. The second baseman has been instrumental in helping the Vols reach the College World Series and remain in the hunt to win the title.

Ahead of the 2024 MLB draft, most fans and analysts see Moore going off the board in the first round.

Here's a closer look at the top five landing spots for the Tennessee star in the 2024 MLB draft.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Top 5 landing spots for Christian Moore in 2024 MLB draft

#5. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates own the No. 9 and No. 37 picks in the draft and are in glaring need of a second baseman. Liover Peguero currently occupies the position and has yet to live up to expectations since his trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2019-20 offseason.

Moore could work in that position or at shortstop for the Pirates. His mindset, strength and bat speed should translate well with the Pittsburgh way.

#4. Minnesota Twins

Future Star Series has the Minnesota Twins drafting Christian Moore with the No. 33 pick. That would see Moore potentially competing with incumbent starter Edouard Julien for the second baseman spot.

Julien had a decent rookie year in 2023, hitting 263/.381/.459 for a 130 OPS+ with 16 doubles, 16 home runs, and 37 RBIs in 109 games. He finished in the top 10 in the Rookie of the Year voting but was a below-average defender in his first year. It would be interesting to watch Moore compete with Julien for years to come.

#3. Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Moore has set Tennessee records this season, including most home runs (28 coming into the NCAA regionals) and career with 55. Moore has proven that he can punish pitchers that undermine his skill at the plate.

Moore undoubtedly has All-Star potential, and what better than to learn from one of the best in the league in his early professional days? That's why the Arizona Diamondbacks drafting him with the No. 29 pick could be a masterstroke.

Moore would get the chance to learn from Ketel Marte, a proven MLB star. Moore is fresh off a surprise trip to the World Series, so he knows a thing or two about making deep postseason runs. It will be interesting to see whether the Diamondbacks take a leap of faith with the Volunteers icon.

Expand Tweet

#2. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees love drafting dynamic hitters with big market potential, which is one reason why they're among the most popular franchises in American sports.

Christian Moore has a penchant for rising to the occasion and playing above his tools. These assets could serve him well with the passionate New York crowd.

Gleyber Torres is the man in New York and could serve as a decent mentor for Moore. Torres knows something about being a highly touted prospect, so his insights could prove valuable as Moore adapts to the league.

#1. Tampa Bay Rays

When MLB.com projects you heading to a franchise, there's a significant chance that's where you're going to end up. MLB.com currently projects the Tampa Bay Rays selecting Moore with the No. 18 pick in the 2024 MLB draft.

Moore's aggressive batting approach could dovetail well with Tampa's system. He'll likely have to slot in behind former AL MVP contender Brandon Lowe, but that should do more good than harm to his development.

Who do you think should draft Christian Moore? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback