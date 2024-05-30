College Station Baseball Regional Projection 2024: Odds and picks for 2024 NCAA baseball tournament

The College Station Baseball Regional features Texas A&M, Louisiana, Texas and Grambling State. The teams battle in a double-elimination tournament, with the winner advancing to the best-of-three Super Regional against the champion of the Santa Barbara Regional

The NCAA handed the hosting duties to Texas A&M as the Aggies (44-13) were ranked third among the 16 national seeds announced by the committee during the Selection Show on Monday.

Louisiana (40-18) and Texas (35-22) received an at-large bid from the committee after their great performances during the season, while Grambling State (26-26) secured a tournament berth after winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Texas A&M is the top seed in the college baseball regional tournament followed by Louisiana, Texas and Grambling State.

College Station Baseball Regional Projection 2024

#1. Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M boasts of a high-powered offense that has scored 500 runs in 57 games this season. The trio of Jace LaViolette, Braden Montgomery and Gavin Grahovac leads the Aggies' offense juggernaut.

LaViolette is hitting .321 this season with a 1.246 OPS. He has smacked 28 home runs and driven in 73 runs. Montgomery, on the other hand, has drilled 26 HRs and 80 RBIs in 57 games. He is hitting .317 with a 1.193 OPS.

The freshman Grahovac has proven that he can run with the big boys, as he has hit .319 this season with a 1.061 OPS. He has recorded 21 homers and 61 RBIs for Texas A&M this year.

Similarly, Ryan Prager has started in 15 games and is 9-1 with a 2.51 ERA this season. He has struck out 106 batters in 79 innings of action.

Texas A&M will prove that it's more than just the hype, as they will easily run past their opponents and win the College Station Regional.

#2. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Louisiana has ruled the Sun Belt Conference after going 23-7 this season and 40-16 overall. They were caught in a bad week in the Sun Belt Tournament as they lost to Old Dominion and James Madison to lose a chance at getting an outright tournament berth.

Fortunately for the team, the selectors liked what they saw with the team during the season and were given the at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

Kyle DeBarge is Louisiana's best hitter with a .361 batting average and has produced 21 home runs and 67 RBIs. Trey LaFleur is also hitting at .361 but has played 10 fewer games than DeBarge. He has 11 HRs and 39 RBIs this season.

Andrew Herrmann leads the pitching crew for the Ragin' Cajuns, as he is 5-3 with a 2.90 ERA. JP Langevin is the team's closer with a 6-1 record, seven saves and 100 strikeouts.

Louisiana is the greatest threat in Texas A&M's Super Regional aspirations, as it can hit the ball and shut down its opponents any day.

#3. Texas Longhorns

Texas placed third in the Big 12 Conference behind Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. The Longhorns received an at-large bid from the NCAA Selection Committee despite messing up the Big 12 Tournament, losing both of their games to Texas Tech and Cincinnati.

Texas' offense will be led by Jared Thomas, Max Belyeu and Jalin Flores. The trio combined for 50 home runs and 150 RBIs this season and they are hitting at least .345.

Pitching-wise, Max Grubbs is the team leader in ERA at 3.41 and won five of his nine decisions. Ace Whitehead is 4-1 in nine starts for the Longhorns and has a 4.33 ERA.

Texas can hit the baseball with its three superstars but the question lies with their pitching and whether it can be consistent in the postseason. They need both aspects to be clicking on all cylinders to stop Texas A&M from ruling the regional tournament.

#4. Grambling State Tigers

Grambling State made it to the NCAA Tournament by winning the SWAC Tournament. They caught fire at the right moment and went 5-1 in the tournament to secure an automatic berth in the regionals.

The Tigers' offense relies on the timely hits of Kyle Walker. Walker is hitting .394 this season and has scored 70 runs and smacked 11 home runs. He has 121 total bases and stole 14 bases in 16 attempts this year.

He is supported by Cameron Bufford, who has batted 56 runs and recorded nine homers. Bufford is hitting .349 with an OPS of 1.016 and has 14 SBs as well. Tiger Borom is also active on the basepaths, with 61 runs scored and 16 SBs this season.

In terms of pitching, Grambling State has a stud in Mason Martinez, who has won 12 games this season in 16 starts.

Martinez has played 112.1 innings and recorded five complete games and 85 strikeouts. Randy Reyes has started seven times for the Tigers and has recorded a 3.38 ERA while winning three games.

College Station Regional betting odds and picks

The betting odds for the College Station Regional are out and as expected, Texas A&M is the overwhelming favorite with a -140 moneyline. Texas had the second-best odds at +250, while Louisiana is third at +370.

Grambling State is the longshot in this double-elimination tournament at +10000.

The Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park has been great for the Aggies, as they are 32-3 this season. With this in play, expect Texas A&M to overpower everyone in this bracket and earn a Super Regional ticket.

How to watch Texas A&M baseball in College Station Baseball Regional?

Texas A&M opens its College Station Baseball Regional against Grambling State on May 31. It will be featured live on ESPN+ at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals will begin on Friday, May 31, and end on Monday, June 3.

Will Texas A&M dominate the College Station Regional Tournament and go straight to the Super Regional? Let us know your views in the comments section.

