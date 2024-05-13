Texas A&M NCAA Tournament field projections: Where does Texas A&M baseball stand after Week 13?

Texas A&M is this season's surprise package as it approaches the final week of the college baseball regular season with a 42-10 (17-10 SEC) record. A year after missing the College World Series, the Aggies are second in the latest RPI ranking, behind SEC rival Kentucky, approaching Week 14.

The team relies on the big bats of Jace LaViolette, Braden Montgomery and Gavin Grahovac, who have amassed a combined 69 home runs and 203 RBIs. Ryan Prager leads the pitching corps with an 8-1 record and 2.71 ERA.

They could have been No. 1 before the regular season closes, but series losses to LSU and Ole Miss affected its ranking.

The final week will be crucial for Texas A&M's chances in the SEC Tournament and the College World Series. However, the Aggies will have to earn it the hard way, as they visit Arkansas (42-10, 18-9 SEC) in a three-game series beginning on Thursday.

Texas A&M NCAA Tournament field projections

Texas A&M freshman Gavin Grahovac

D1 Baseball projects Texas A&M in its Field of 64. The Aggies will play in the College Station Regional as the top seed, ahead of Louisiana, Lamar and New Mexico.

Texas A&M meet No. 4 seed New Mexico, with the winner facing the victor of the Louisiana-Lamar clash.

The College Station Regional is paired with the winner of the Santa Barbara Regional. UC Santa Barbara is the top seed in this bracket and will meet fourth seed Grand Canyon. The other pairing pits No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 3 Kansas State.

Baseball America also places Texas A&M as the No. 2 seed in the Field of 64, but it's bracketed with Louisiana, TCU and Sacred Heart.

The Aggies play No. 4 seed Sacred Heart in the knockout phase. The winner of this encounter will meet the winner of the second-ranked Louisiana and third-seed TCU.

They are bracketed with the Durham Regional, which features Duke, Mississippi State, Northwestern and Saint Louis.

Under this grouping, Duke is the top seed and will clash with Saint Louis, while Mississippi State and Northeastern lock horns in the other game.

What is the Texas A&M baseball RPI?

Texas A&M's RPI ranks second in the nation, as per Warren Nolan Baseball. The Aggies rank 20th in terms of strength of schedule.

They are 12-10 against Quadrant 1 teams, 7-0 against Quadrant 2 squads, 5-0 against Quadrant 3 programs and 18-0 against Quadrant 4 teams.

Texas A&M Baseball 2024 Schedule

Texas A&M concludes the regular season with a three-game series against No. 4 Arkansas beginning on Thursday.

May 16 vs Arkansas - 7:00 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET)

May 17 vs Arkansas - 7:00 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET)

May 18 vs Arkansas - 2:00 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET)

After the series, they head to Hoover, Alabama, for the SEC Tournament which kicks off on May 21.