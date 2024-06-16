Did Kentucky win vs. NC State? Taking a look at the Wildcats' performance in the College World Series

Kentucky opened the College World Series 2024 on a bright note, edging NC State, 5-4, in 10 innings on Saturday at the Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Nebraska.

Third baseman Mitchell Daly delivered the game-winning home run for the Wildcats with two outs in the 10th. The walk-off homer gave first-time CWS entrants Kentucky its first win in Omaha.

It was the third home run for the Nick Mingione-coached squad, who opened a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth after Nolan McCarthy had launched a two-run homer to the stands. NC State would respond with third baseman Alec Makarewicz smacking his round-tripper in the seventh off Kentucky starter Trey Pooser.

The Wolfpack took the lead when Garrett Pennington scored on a wild pitch by Johnny Hummel in the ninth. The lead wouldn't last long, though, as Ryan Nicholson slammed his 22nd homer of the season with a solo shot off relief pitcher Jacob Dudan with no out.

Nicholson's home run would ensure that the game would be played beyond the ninth. In the 10th, Hummel shut down the NC batting trio of Matt Heavner (lined out), Chase Nixon (strikeout) and Eli Serrano III (strikeout), setting the stage for Daly's heroics.

Right-hander Derrick Smith allowed Devin Burkes to walk the bases before catcher Jacob Cozart and shortstop Brandon Butterworth caught him stealing second. Nick Lopez flied out to center to leave Kentucky with one out remaining.

Mitchell Daly celebrates with teammates following Kentucky's 10th-inning walk-off win over NC State.

Daly stepped into the plate as the next batter for the Wildcats. He allowed Smith to deliver three pitches before sending the fourth to the bleachers, which caused 24,488 fans to go nuts on the walkoff homer for first-time CWS entrants Kentucky.

Kentucky outclasses NC State in pitching duel

Aside from the timely home runs from Nicholson and Daly, Kentucky got their first victory of the College World Series thanks to solid pitching. Pooser pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed nine hits and three runs (1 HR). He struck out three and walked two batters in a solid outing.

His relievers - Cameron O'Brien, Jackson Nove, Robert Hogan and Hummel - combined for 3 1/3 innings of one hit-ball. They allowed a run and four walks while striking out three batters.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State's pitching stats weren't shabby either as starter Sam Highfill pitched seven innings of three-run ball. He allowed six hits, two walks and one home run while recording seven strikeouts.

Dudan allowed a run, two hits and a walk in one inning for the Wolfpack. He also struck out one batter. Smith, who was tagged with the loss, allowed a run, one hit and two walks.

Kentucky now takes on the winner of the Texas A&M-Florida game on Monday, while the Elliott Avent-coached NC State meets the loser of the Aggies-Gators college baseball duel.

