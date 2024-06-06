Has Georgia ever won a College World Series game? Exploring the Bulldogs' CWS history 

The Georgia Bulldogs are arguably one of the strongest teams in NCAA baseball today. Over the years, their program has produced strong players who have helped the Bulldogs frequently feature in the playoffs.

Here's a closer look at their history in college baseball's most prestigious tournament, the College World Series.

Has Georgia ever won a College World Series game?

The Bulldogs have made the College World Series six times in their history. In their first appearance in the College World Series, in 1987, they failed to register a single win. They lost their opener to eventual champions Stanford Cardinal before bowing out of the tournament with a 5-4 defeat to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Lower Round 1.

In their second appearance, the Bulldogs turned their fortunes upside down to win the 1990 College World Series. Led by their left-handed ace Dave Fleming, Georgia went 4-1 in the tournament, avenging their previous loss to Stanford with a series of wins before beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the final.

Following that season, Fleming was subsequently picked up by MLB side Seattle Mariners in the third round of the draft.

The Bulldogs then had to wait 11 years before making the 2001 College World Series. However, they bowed out of the tournament without a single win following a 19-12 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. The Bulldogs made the semi-finals of the 2004 College World Series but were eliminated by the Texas Longhorns after losing to them for the second time in the tournament.

Their appearance in the 2006 College World Series was one to forget as well, failing to record a single win for the third time in five occasions. However, they almost repeated their 1990 heroics in the 2008 College World Series, suffering an agonizing defeat to the Fresno State Bulldogs in the championship game.

The Chicago White Sox picked up Georgia's superstar second baseman Gordon Beckham as the No. 8 overall draft pick after that season.

This year, the Bulldogs are among the favorites to end their 34-year College World Series drought. With MLB's second-ranked draft prospect Charlie Condon headlining a strong roster, it would be hard to bet against the national No. 6 seed this season.

The Georgia Bulldogs will be keen to end their lengthy College World Series drought this season.

After winning the Athens Regional in convincing fashion against Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs will face the NC State Wolfpack in the Athens Super Regionals.

Their higher seeding gives them home advantage and they look favorites to seal a spot in the College World Series for the first time in 16 years in front of their fans at Foley Field.

