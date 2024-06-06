Has Nebraska ever won a College World Series game? Exploring the Cornhuskers' CWS history

The Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team is a proud program with a distinguished history. The program has been crowned NCAA regional champions four times and has made three College World Series appearances. They might have fallen on hard times in recent history, but under head coach Will Bolt, they are looking to return to their glory days.

The College World Series is the pinnacle of collegiate baseball, and only a few reputable programs have recorded wins at that level. Let's see whether the Cornhuskers have broken their duck.

Has Nebraska ever won a College World Series game?

Yes, Nebraska has won a College World Series game. The program attained the feat in 2005 when it defeated Arizona State for its first College World Series win in program history. However, the joy was short-lived, as Nebraska lost the next two games and was subsequently eliminated.

Nebraska has made the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship 17 times and has been to the College World Series three times in its illustrious history. The program has racked up eight regular-season conference championships and five conference tournament championships.

It has also had an array of talented players over the years. 16 members of the Cornhuskers have been named First-Team All-Americans, with Alex Gordon earning the 2005 Golden Spikes Award, officially becoming the best amateur baseball player in the United States.

Past 10 College World Series winners

Let's take a look at the last 10 College World Series champions:

2023: LSU

2022: Ole Miss

2021: Mississippi State

2019: Vanderbilt

2018: Oregon State

2017: Florida

2016: Coastal Carolina

2015: Virginia

2014: Vanderbilt

2013: UCLA

LSU is the program with the most recent College World Series win. They beat Florida at the packed Charles Schwab Field to earn their seventh title in program history. This puts them behind only Southern California, a program that enjoyed most of its success in the 1970s and last won the CWS in 1998.

Which teams have multiple College World Series titles?

Here's a look at the programs with more than one win:

USC has 12 Men's College World Series Championships

LSU has seven

Texas has six

Arizona State has five

Arizona, Cal State Fullerton, and Miami are tied with four

Minnesota and Oregon State have won three each

California, Michigan, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Stanford, and Vanderbilt have won two.

