How to watch LSU vs. Wake Forest CWS: Time, date, how to stream, TV, and latest info on Tigers and Demon Deacons

The final game on Wednesday's College World Series slate is between the fifth-seed LSU Tigers and the top-seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The game will start at 7 p.m. Eastern at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

This game will air on ESPN and ESPN+ and could be one of the best games in the entire 2023 CWS. These teams met on Monday with the Demon Deacons winning 3-2.

If Wake Forest wins Wednseday, the Horned Frogs will advance to the College World Series finals. However, if LSU survives, the teams will play again Thursday in a winner-takes-all matchup.

What should we expect out of tonight's LSU vs Wake Forest CWS game?

This game could be one of the most electric games in the 2023 CWS so far as these are arguably the two best teams in the entire country facing off.

Paul Skenes, who pitched Saturday, could be on the mound for the Tigers on Thursday if they are able to win Wednesday. He would be a tough matchup for Wake Forest. Skenes, projected to be one of the top MLB draft picks next month, is the Dick Howser Trophy winner, Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year and Collegiate Baseball's Player of the Year,

The Demon Deacons have an outstanding bullpen and were able to pitch three shutout innings with just two baserunners (one hit, one walk) in their previous CWS matchup against the Tigers.

LSU held off Tennessee 5-0 in an elimination game Tuesday to get to this spot. The Tigers got a season-high six innings out of Nate Ackenhausen, who made his first start, and used Riley Cooper out of the bullpen for three innings to save their arms for this game. Cooper threw 40 pitches so it is safe to assume that he will not be appearing Wednesday night.

These offenses are going to need to step up. LSU center fielder Dylan Crews went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run against Tennessee and hopes to carry momentum from his ninth-inning homer against Wake.

We have not seen too much production out of the Demon Deacons lineup as they have scored three runs in each of their two College World Series games. If they can work the count and hit with runners in scoring position more often, they will be at a massive advantage.

The sportsbooks have the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as a slight favorite. If this game is anything like their earlier meeting, this is going to be a game that you do not want to miss a second of.

