How to watch Texas A&M vs. Florida game? TV channels, streaming options, and more - June 15, College World Series 2024

Texas A&M and Florida have reached the College World Series and will play in a double-elimination game this Saturday. Texas A&M is seeded while Florida isn't, but that shouldn't rule out a thrilling game in Omaha.

Expand Tweet

Trending

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Florida live?

The Texas A&M versus Florida game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the fixture on ESPN+ and FuboTV.

Here's everything you need to know about the Texas A&M versus Florida College World Series game:

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN+ and FuboTV

Venue: Omaha

Expand Tweet

Texas A&M vs. Florida College World Series preview

Texas A&M will enter this game as favorites based on their regular and postseason performances. They won the second most regular season games, 44, just behind the first-seeded Tennessee Volunteers.

Texas A&M made the Bryan-College Station Regional and were handed a favorable draw. They beat Grambling, Texas, and Louisiana to qualify for the Super Regionals. At the Super Regionals, they dispatched Oregon with back-to-back victories to punch their ticket to Omaha.

As for Florida, the Gators have had a rather limp season by their high standards. They finished the college baseball regular season just one game above .500.

Florida started its journey to Omaha with wins over Nebraska and Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional. They then beat Clemson in a closely-fought Super Regional matchup to punch their ticket to Omaha.

Texas A&M have been one of the most impressive teams in college baseball. They are making their eighth CWS appearance and first since 2022.

On the other hand, Florida is the only unseeded team in the 2024 College World Series and is making its 14th appearance at this stage. They have one of the more experienced rosters in Omaha and would fancy an upset against Texas A&M.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback