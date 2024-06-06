Is Florida in the 2024 super regionals? Looking at Gators' chances of clinching 2024 CWS title 

Coming off a national runner-up run last season, it's no surprise to see the Florida Gators once again in the super regional round. This year's journey to get there, however, has been a little different than the team from Gainesville is used to. Nevertheless, coach Kevin O'Sullivan's squad is filled with veterans and ready to hunt for another national title to bring back to campus.

Led by two-way stud Jac Caglianone, who is projected to be a top 10 pick in the upcoming MLB draft, Florida didn't have the best regular season in program history, as the team sits at 32-28 after their regional victory in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Gators were the No. 3 seed, and they suffered an early loss to top-seed Oklahoma State on their home field.

Yet Florida stormed back, eliminating No. 2 Nebraska before beating the Pokes in back-to-back games to win another regional crown. O'Sullivan has his team geared up to thrive in high-pressure situations, and last weekend was no different. This coming weekend at Clemson will be a new test for this Gators squad.

Florida heads into super regionals as underdogs

The Gators will head to South Carolina to face the Clemson Tigers, who are the No. 6 overall seed in this year's tournament. They currently have the fifth-best odds to win the College World Series at +1200 (according to BetMGM), and they have a talented team that handily won their regional against Coastal Carolina.

According to BetMGM, the Gators are at +2000, so not too far off from Clemson in the grand scheme of things. However, in order to pull off an upset and punch their ticket back to Omaha, Florida must continue to play the great baseball that it showed off last weekend in Stillwater.

The excellent pitching, led by Caglianone and junior Fisher Jameson, has to maintain the lights-out performances they have shown in the past. Offensive displays like the one they put on when they eliminated Nebraska in a 17-11 slugfest would only help their case as well.

The Gators have been here before. O'Sullivan has been here before. In 2017, they won it all. Now, the main question is this: Can Florida once again get hot, catch lightning in a bottle and make a deep run into Omaha?

Don't count them out yet, as the Gators are often at their best when their backs are against the wall. This weekend at Clemson, their backs will be just that.

