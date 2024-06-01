Is Jac Caglianone a senior? Florida star's college status explored

Jac Caglianone has played a major hand in getting the Florida Gators to the postseason this year. The two-way player has enthralled not just the Gainesville faithful but also college baseball fans across the country with his sensational playing style.

Currently, Caglianone is in his junior year and is not a senior. Before starting his freshman season in 2022, Caglianone underwent Tommy John surgery. He could have either sat the year out for rehab or forgo a redshirt freshman season. His performances in batting practice that season made management decide he would feature as a designated hitter that year.

Jac Caglianone made an impact with limited game time in his freshman season.

He started 27 of his 28 games that year as a designated hitter, recording seven home runs and 27 RBI at an average of .288, which saw him make the SEC All-Tournament team.

The country saw his real talent in his sophomore season, where he recorded 33 home runs and drove in 90 runs at an average of .323. He also took up pitching, where he recorded 87 strikeouts and went 7-4 with a 4.34 ERA. That year, Caglianone made the all-SEC first team and was a Dick Howser Trophy finalist.

He became even stronger this year, excelling at the plate and on the mound. As a hitter, he scored 29 home runs and 58 RBI at an average of .415. As a pitcher, he recorded 68 strikeouts and went 5-1 with an ERA of 4.35. He's also a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist this year and is likely to be announced as a finalist on June 6.

How many years of eligibility does Jac Caglianone have left?

Following this season, Caglianone will have just one year of eligibility left. However, he's ranked 3rd in the top MLB draft prospects this year, which means it's highly likely that he won't be playing college baseball next year, given that many MLB teams will be keen to make him one of the top picks in the MLB draft.

Jac Caglianone will be on the radar of several MLB teams in next season's MLB draft.

The junior two-way star will be keen on helping the Gators make a deep postseason run in what could be his final year in college baseball. The Gators begin their postseason journey by taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Stillwater Regional.