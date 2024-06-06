Is Kentucky in NCAA Baseball Super Regional 2024? Looking at the Wildcats chances of clinching 2024 CWS title

Kentucky punched a ticket to the Super Regional of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament after sweeping the Lexington Regional on May 31-June 2.

This weekend, the No. 2-ranked Wildcats host the Oregon State Beavers in a best-of-three college baseball clash, which begins on Saturday at the Kentucky Proud Park. The Travis Bazzana-led Beavers also won three straight in the Corvallis Regional to march on to the Super Regional.

The series is arguably one of the most exciting and unpredictable matchups in the Super Regional. The two teams combined for 974 runs and 201 home runs this season. The Wildcats have a 43-14 record, while the Beavers counter with a 45-14 mark. The winner of the best-of-three series will qualify for the College World Series along with seven other teams.

Is Kentucky in NCAA Baseball Super Regional 2024?

Kentucky celebrates following an Emilien Pitre home run in the regional final against Indiana State.

Kentucky is among the 16 teams that made the Super Regional. The Wildcats went 3-0 in the Lexington Regional to secure a spot in the best-of-three playoffs.

The regional sweep included victories over Western Michigan (10-8) in the first round, Illinois (6-1) in the second and Indiana State (5-0) in the final. Kentucky will need to clamp down on the explosive offense of Oregon State, which will be bannered by Bazzana.

Kentucky's performances so far

After a scare from Western Michigan in the first round of the Lexington Regional, Kentucky clamped down on their defense in the next two games to claim the regional championship.

They limited Illinois and Indiana State to one and zero runs in the second round and final, respectively. The Wildcats' defense allowed only five hits against the Sycamores in the regional final, thanks to the excellent playcalling of starting pitcher Mason Moore.

Moore allowed only four hits and three balls in six scoreless innings. Meanwhile, Jackson Nove and Cameron O'Brien pitched in the next three innings and let one batter pass on a hit.

Emilien Pitre and Ryan Nicholson homered for Kentucky, while Pitre led the team in runs batted in with two. It was the 43rd win for the Wildcats in 57 games.

Kentucky's odds of clinching 2024 College World Series title

Kentucky holds the third-highest odds in BetMGM's CWS title odds at +800, according to BetMGM's latest odds.

The Wildcats are tied with the North Carolina Tar Heels for the third-highest betting odds, just behind Texas A&N (+350) and Tennessee (+250).

Kentucky Super Regional Schedule

Kentucky faces Oregon State in a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional clash at the Kentucky Proud Park

No. 2 Kentucky vs No. 15 Oregon State at the Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky

Game 1 - June 8: 6 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Live stream: ESPN+

Game 2 - June 9: 9 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Live stream: ESPN+

Game 3 (if necessary) - June 10: Time: TBD | TV: TBD | Live stream: ESPN+

Will Kentucky beat Oregon State in the Super Regional? Let's know your views in the comments section:

