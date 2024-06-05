Top 3 Super Regional matchups to watch out for in 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament ft. Kentucky-Oregon State

Sixteen teams are left standing after a grueling regional series that tested the resilience of 64 college baseball programs competing in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The squads are divided into eight interesting best-of-three matches to determine the composition of this year's College World Series from June 14-24 at the Charles Schwab Stadium Omaha in Nebraska.

On that note, here are the three Super Regional matchups to watch out for in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Top three Super Regional matchups to watch out for in 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament

#3 Tennessee Volunteers vs Evansville Purple Aces

Tennessee's Christian Moore (1) and Cannon Peebles (5) celebrate after Moore hit a home run during a Knoxville Regional game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

No. 1 seed Tennessee will try to continue its dominant 2023-24 season as it hosts Evansville in a best-of-three Super Regional clash, beginning on Friday at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Volunteers demolished their regional foes, Northern Kentucky (9-3), Indiana (12-6) and Southern Mississippi (12-3), to qualify for the Super Regional. Meanwhile, the Purple Aces opened with a surprise 4-1 win over Greenville Regional top seed East Carolina.

They made it to the regional final by defeating VCU 17-11. In the final, twice-to-beat Evansville allowed East Carolina to take the first game, 19-6, before outclassing the Pirates, 6-5, in the winner-takes-all duel to advance to their first Super Regional.

Tennessee is lethal in long balls, leading the nation with 159 home runs, while Evansville (154) is second in doubles. The Purple Aces could dislodge Austin Peay at the top spot with at least three doubles in the series.

#2 Georgia Bulldogs vs NC State Wolfpack

Georgia and NC State face each other in a best-of-three Super Regional series on Saturday at the Foley Field in Athens, Georgia.

The Bulldogs have swept the Athens Regional tournament to earn a spot in the Super Regional. They beat Army (8-7), UNC Wilmington (11-2) and Georgia Tech (8-6) during that three-game stretch.

Like the Bullodgs, the Wolfpack have defeated Bryant (9-2), South Carolina (6-4) and James Madison, 5-3) to advance to the Super Regional. Charlie Condon is the man to watch out for in the Super Regional, recording an NCAA-leading 36 home runs.

#1 Kentucky Wildcats vs Oregon State Beavers

Kentucky advanced to the Super Regional with a 5-0 win over Indiana State in the Lexington Regionals.

Kentucky clashes with Oregon State in one of the Super Regionals scheduled to begin on Saturday night at the Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

The Wildcats edged Western Michigan, 10-8, in the regional opener before dominating Illinois (6-1) and Indiana State (5-0) in the second round of the regional and the regional final, respectively.

Meanwhile, Oregon State topped the Corvallis Regional after defeating Tulane (10-4) in the opener and UC Irvine (5-3) in the next round. The Beavers and the Anteaters would meet again in the regional final, which Oregon State won 11-6.

Ryan Waldschmidt is the Wildcats' No. 1 hitter, recording .359 in 198 at-bats this season, while Ryan Nicholson is Kentucky's top home run hitter with 20 homers this season.

Meanwhile, the No. 15-seed Oregon State Beavers will need the hitting prowess of Travis Bazzana to boost their championship aspirations this season. Bazzana is hitting .419 and has 16 doubles, 28 home runs and 65 RBI this year.

Will Kentucky go straight to the College World Series? Let's know your views in the comments section:

