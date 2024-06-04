Is Patty Gasso married? Taking a look at Oklahoma Sooners HC's marital status

Patty Gasso has been a legend in college softball, winning seven national championships, including three straight in 2021, 2022 and 2023 for the Oklahoma Sooners. Gasso has helped Oklahoma reach the Women's College World Series 16 times and has been in the postseason in 29 seasons as coach.

Gasso's family is synonymous with the sport. She's married to Mid-American Christian University coach Jim Gasso and has two sons — JT and DJ — who are also into mentoring softball teams. JT serves as an assistant coach for the Sooners, while DJ is Utah's associate head coach.

Patty Gasso almost quit coaching with Oklahoma after the 1999 season due to financial issues. At that time, Jim needed to go back to California to coach soccer at Fullerton Community College. It forced Gasso to divide her time as Sooners coach and as a mother to her two sons.

She chose to stay as Oklahoma coach while serving as a parent to her sons. In 2000, Gasso's hard work paid off, as she helped Oklahoma win its first national championship and repeated it in 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Patty Gasso's Oklahoma foiled in WCWS final bid

Oklahoma Sooners' Tiare Jennings

Patty Gasso's bid to guide Oklahoma to five straight Women's College World Series finals ended, as Florida beat them 9-3 in the first game of the WCWS semifinals on Monday.

The Sooners' NCAA Division I tournament-record 20-game winning streak was snapped by the Gators, who forced a do-or-die game on Tuesday. The winner of the deciding match will barge into the WCWS finals and face Texas in a best-of-three series that begins on June 5.

The six-run setback to Florida was Oklahoma's second-largest defeat in 74 WCWS games, behind only the 13-run humiliation they've absorbed against UCLA in 2019.

Gasso admitted that it was a tough game for her team, as Florida struck the ball well and her Sooners failed to respond, especially when they had runners in scoring position.

"We left 10 runners in scoring position, so that's tough when you look at the box scores. We didn't play well enough to win this game all around. It wasn't just pitching. It was all the way around," she said.

Gasso would need her vast experience in the second semifinal game against Florida on Tuesday to keep her bid for five consecutive Women's College World Series finals and fourth-straight national title alive.

Will Oklahoma win the winner-take-all semifinal clash against Florida and gain their fifth-straight Women's College World Series final? Let's know your views in the comments section:

