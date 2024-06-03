Why is the College Softball World Series always in Oklahoma? Exploring the history of the women's NCAA softball tournament

The College Softball World Series is the premier softball tournament in amateur sports. It's one of the highlights of the American collegiate sports program and a well-watched tournament.

The College Softball World Series takes place in Oklahoma every year, and it's an age-old tradition at this point. Here, we will take a trip down memory lane to explore why the WCWS always takes place in Oklahoma.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Why is the College Softball World Series always in Oklahoma?

Devon Park, Oklahoma, has been the home of the College Softball World Series since 1990 and has hosted Oklahoma's back-to-back national championship wins from 2021-23. It became a fortress during the tenure of head coach Patty Gasso.

Oklahoma's rationale for hosting the biggest softball tournament in the country stems from USA Softball and its historical significance. USA Softball owns and operates Devon Park, Oklahoma, which is the home of the WCWS and hosts a variety of competitions for USA Softball's national team.

Furthermore, after years of venue uncertainty, the World Series has found a stable home in Oklahoma. Before 1990, the WCWS was held in Nebraska for six years and in California for two years.

However, thanks to Devon Park's capacity, historical standing, and central location, USA Softball has maintained it for over 30 years. The WCWS has occurred annually in Oklahoma City since 1990, except in 1996, when the event was in Columbus, Georgia, at the site of the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Expand Tweet

What do you need to know about the 2024 College Softball World Series?

As usual, the 2024 NCAA D1 softball Women's College World Series features the country's best women's softball teams as they battle for supremacy. It started out as an eight-team field, consisting of (1) Texas, (2) Oklahoma, (4) Florida, (5) Oklahoma State, (6) UCLA, (8) Stanford, (10) Duke and (16) Alabama.

However, the teams have been reduced to four as we've reached the tournament's semifinal stage. The remaining teams are Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, and Stanford.

The semifinals are set:

(2) Oklahoma vs. (4) Florida

Texas vs. (8) Stanford

Here's what you need to know about the schedule for the rest of the tourney:

Date: June 3 - June 6/7, 2024

Live stream: FuboTV, DAZN, and ESPN+

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Venue: Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback