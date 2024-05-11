Louisville vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 11 College Baseball 2024

The Louisville Cardinals and the eighth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels face off in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday. The Cardinals (29-20, 13-12 ACC) are on a two-game losing streak, while the Tar Heels (37-11, 18-7) are on a four-game winning streak after the first game ended 14-4 on Friday.

The Cardinals are going to send senior southpaw Evan Webster (4-1, 4.17 ERA) to the bump. He is coming off a seven-inning shutout victory with four hits, one wall and six strikeouts against the Boston College Eagles.

Junior left-hander Shea Sprague (3-1, 3.40 ERA) will be pitching for the Tar Heels and is coming off a victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies where he pitched 5.2 innings and allowed one run on four hits with two hit-by-pitches, a pair of walks and six strikeouts.

Louisville vs. North Carolina Baseball: Betting Odds

Team Total Moneyline Louisville Over 13.5 (-115) +150 North Carolina Under 13.5 (-115) -195

How to watch Louisville vs. North Carolina Baseball

The Louisville Cardinals and the North Carolina Tar Heels will not be on linear television. Instead, you would need to watch this game on the ACC Network Extra, which is an extension of the ACC Network.

Louisville vs. North Carolina Baseball: Prediction

The Tar Heels have been one of the best teams at home this year as the team is 30-2 inside Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium. The Tar Heels have shown the ability to dominate with 14 runs on 14 hits on Friday in the first game. As a result, they were able to force four different bullpen arms while North Carolina's two bullpen arms pitched three innings and allowed one run.

Shea Sprague has allowed three runs or fewer in nine of his 11 games pitched this season so he should be able to keep North Carolina in the game. The Tar Heels have also been the better offensive team as they have a .960 team OPS while the Cardinals are trailing slightly behind with a .943 team OPS.

All in all, go with the North Carolina Tar Heels to extend their winning streak to five games and pick up another victory.

Prediction: North Carolina Tar Heels to win, odds: -195.

