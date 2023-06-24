"Geaux Tigers" - LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne elated by Tigers run to College World Series finals, celebrates wild walk-off victory after Tommy White walk-off

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team witnessed the Tigers baseball game from Omaha stadium. LSU's dramatic victory against Wake Forest meant they would progress to the College World Series championship.

Dunne captured the Tigers' baseball team rushing Charles Schwab Field, following Tommy White's walk-off home run in the 11th inning to seal the 2-0 victory.

She wore a jacket that sported the phrase "Geaux Tigers!" and she captioned her post:

"Geauxmaha"

Before Thursday's victory, Dunne posted a selfie featuring her beloved LSU Tigers. She has been cheering on the Tigers all week, after flying to Florida to mark the publication of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, her debut issue, in 2023.

Earlier this week, Dunne recalled how she felt when she first learned that she would appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She told Hurrdat Sports that it "was surreal."

“I got off the phone and I screamed immediately, and I called my mom and I was in disbelief.”

Olivia Dunne went viral with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

One of the most well-known artistic gymnasts, Olivia Dunne has a sizable fan base on social media. In a recent Instagram video, she collaborated with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Ponton.

Dunne features for the Louisiana State University Tigers women's gymnastics team. Despite missing the 2022–23 season due to injuries, she is still a crucial member of the LSU Tigers squad.

After appearing in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Magazine, Dunne acquired the moniker "World's sexiest gymnast."

Poll : 0 votes