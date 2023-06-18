LSU fans are the most loyal to their team. They follow their team to Omaha to watch them play. According to Louie Marcuzzo, proprietor of the South Omaha café, when LSU won their super regional last week and was scheduled to visit Omaha for the first time since 2017, they increased their booze order and hired more personnel for the week. The cafe is known for its Bloody Marys and, well, burgers.

He watches the NCAA and super regionals enthusiastically every year, discreetly (and not so silently) cheering for LSU to advance to Omaha, as many pub and restaurant owners do—business benefits from the Tigers.

Even though their club isn't among the eight teams competing in the MCWS, many Tigers supporters still travel to Omaha. Since 1989, Chris Guillot, a 60-year-old chemical salesman famed for leading the Alex Box Stadium crowd in shouts, has been to all but two of the Men's College World Series. He has visited Omaha so frequently that he could be considered a part-time Nebraskan in many ways.

Here's what Guillot said:

"The thing that's so nice and so unique is Omaha ... it's like they wrap their arms around LSU fans. They hug us, they kiss us. Everywhere you go, you feel like a king."

LSU makes a winning comeback to Omaha after 6 years

For the first time since 2017, the LSU Tigers took the pitch in Omaha as they begin their College World Series quest. Jay Johnson and company were operating at peak efficiency as they prepared to face a scorching-hot Tennessee Volunteers team in their opening game on Saturday.

LSU held on their rivals, Tennesse to secure a 6-3 victory, led by Paul Skenes. Here's what Skenes said on the win:

“I had all four pitches working. I went out there and made pitches and kind of threw what they weren’t expecting at times, and it worked pretty well.”

LSU's baseball team

The Tigers finished the 2023 regular season with an overall record of 42-13 and a conference record of 19-10. They posted their most regular-season victories overall and in the SEC since 2015, where the team finished the regular season with 46 victories. The 2017 team won 21 SEC games.

Poll : 0 votes