LSU vs. Wake Forest baseball CWS predictions: Venue, start time, and TV details for NCAA Men's College World Series 2023

We have an exhilarating College World Series (CWS) win-or-go-home matchup between the fifth-seed LSU Tigers and the top-seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The winner of this game will advance to the CWS Finals against the second-seed Florida Gators while the loser has their season ended.

Tonight's game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Eastern at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. This game is going to be airing on ESPN2 as well as ESPN+ so there are multiple ways to keep track of the action.

What should we expect out of this incredible matchup and which team will advance to the 2023 CWS Finals?

Which team is going to win tonight in this incredible CWS matchup?

This is the third time in the 2023 College World Series that Wake Forest and LSU are facing off against one another and both teams won once. We have a complete review of last night's game that you can check out here but let's look at some things that are going to impact tonight's game.

With tonight's game being an elimination game, the probable starters are two of the best pitchers in college baseball. LSU is expecting Paul Skenes to be on the mound as he is pitching to a 1.81 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, a .170 batting average against, and 200 strikeouts this season.

Wake Forest is expected to counter with their ace Rhett Lowder. He has a 1.99 ERA, .213 opposing batting average, 0.96 WHIP, and 137 strikeouts on the year. Center fielder Tommy Hawke is hot right now as he is 4-for-12 with two RBI and a run scored in his three College World Series games thus far.

College World Series of Omaha @CWSOmaha



#MCWS Tickets to today’s semifinal elimination game between Wake Forest & LSU will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT at NCAA.com/MCWSTickets . You may also purchase from the box office at 10 a.m. CT if inventory remains. Tickets to today’s semifinal elimination game between Wake Forest & LSU will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT at NCAA.com/MCWSTickets. You may also purchase from the box office at 10 a.m. CT if inventory remains.#MCWS https://t.co/nTuf364nI4

Center fielder Dylan Crews has played four CWS games thus far and he is 4-for-15 with four runs scored, a homer, and two RBI so far.

Which team is going to advance to the 2023 CWS Finals?

Paul Skenes has been doing extremely well in his singular College World Series game as he fanned 12 Tennessee batters. The Demon Deacons only used Sean Sullivan out of their bullpen with 3.2 scoreless innings. The Tigers used an opener system as they were forced to use Javen Coleman, Blake Money, Griffin Herring, Gavin Guidry, and Riley Cooper in last night's game.

Paul Skenes has been doing extremely well and should be able to dominate on the mound. LSU is considered to be the favorite and should be as Skenes has the longer resume as well as the deeper lineup to provide him some run support.

Poll : 0 votes