"Added a layer of uncertainity" - Dodgers skipper reflects on roster boost from late-season comebacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers have struggled with injuries to their pitching staff since the start of the season. However, the Dodgers have finally started to tread in the right direction with several arms set to return to action by the end of the month.

Apart from high-profile setbacks to starters Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, the bullpen also incurred heavy losses by injuries to Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, Michael Kopech, Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates.

Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reflected on his relievers making progress in their recovery and what their potential return adds to the lineup.

"It's certainly adds a layer of uncertainty, " Roberts said (4:00 onwards) "Guys like Kopec, Yates, and Tanner, these are guys that have been around for quite some time, and to get them back, by the end of August, something like that,.It's plenty of time to get these guys, back on track. To get these guys back, I think that is encouraging.

Kopech participated in a simulated game on Monday and Roberts said that Yates is expected to face live hitters on Wednesday, while Scott could do the same on Thursday.

Phillips is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, while Brusdar Graterol is recovering from an offseason surgery and is expected to join the team before October.

Dodgers president Andrew Friedman confident in team's pitching staff

With the Dodgers expected to get back several arms before October, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the team could have the "most talented staff" for the postseason.

"I think that we have a very legitimate chance to have the most talented pitching staff in October we've ever had," Friedman said. "First, we have to qualify for October. If we're fortunate enough to do that, I think we will have arguably our most talented pitching staff that we've ever had with some really good pitchers left off. It's what I'm anticipating."

Despite the positive outlook on the injury front, the Dodgers are struggling on the diamond. They were walked off by the Angels on Tuesday for a third consecutive defeat.

The defending World Series winners are 4-6 in their last 10 games and are now tied for the NL West top spot with the San Diego Padres (68-52).

