"Check the parking lot for a broke windshield!": Fans erupt as Jared Jones blasts epic moon shot to give LSU baseball a 1-0 lead

First baseman Jared Jones got the LSU Tigers off to a fine start against the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Tournament championship game on Sunday. He launched a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to give LSU a 1-0 lead.

Expand Tweet

Jones stepped up to the plate after the Vols' sophomore pitcher AJ Russell recorded two outs. The Tigers first baseman then crushed Russell's 81 mph, 3-2 pitch, launching it high and deep into left field, with Vols fielders only able to watch the ball sail far into the parking lot at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Jones' massive home run left fans in awe, with several marveling at the 471-foot distance that the ball traveled.

"You can pucker up and kiss that baby goodbye," a fan rejoiced.

"That s**t got sent to Mars good lord," another exclaimed.

"Ball has yet to f***ing land," another fan wrote.

Some also wondered, with concern and hilarity, about the car in the parking lot that may have taken the hit from Jones' monstrous home run.

"Somebody check the Parking lot for a broke windshield!" a fan exclaimed.

"Left an awesome souvenir sitting on someone’s front seat. Can’t wait to find that later," another said.

"He 100% just smashed a windshield," another said.

Jared Jones scored the only run for the LSU Tigers in the game

The reigning NCAA Division I champion LSU Tigers couldn't build on Jared Jones' gigantic home run. The top-seeded Volunteers scored three runs in the third and another in the seventh to lead the SEC Tournament championship game 4-1. LSU pulled within 4-3 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Tennessee held on to win.

The LSU Tigers fell 4-3 to the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Tournament championship game on Sunday.

Volunteers junior infielder Billy Amick smashed a pitch off Fidel Ulloa deep into left field to score a three-run homer in the third. Hunter Ensley then drove in a run in the top of the seventh to extend the lead to 4-1.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, the 11th-seeded Tigers won four games in the previous five days to give them a strong chance of being selected for the NCAA Tournament field on Monday after entering the SEC event on the bubble.