Did Florida advance to the College World Series? Taking a look at Gators' 2024 season 

The Florida Gators have gone from strength to strength this season. While they endured an ordinary regular season, finishing 13-17 in the SEC, they have been at the top of their game in the postseason, causing some incredible upsets.

Here's a closer look at their performance in the 2024 season and whether they made it to the College World Series.

Did the Florida Gators advance to the College World Series?

The Gators made the College World Series on the back of some incredible performances in the postseason. Notably, they are the only team outside of the top 16 national seeds to make it to the flagship NCAA Baseball tournament this season.

Their postseason journey began in the Stillwater Regional, in which they were the third seed. They beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their regional opener before beating the hosts, the Oklahoma State Cowboys in two of their three games to clinch the tournament. This was the first time they won consecutive regional tournaments since winning four in a row from 2015 to 2018.

The Florida Gators pulled off some miraculous upsets en route to this year's College World Series.

Following the regionals, they faced the No. 6 national seed, the Clemson Tigers in the NCAA super regional. Despite playing away from home and having the odds stacked against them, the Gators shocked the Tigers by sweeping them in the Clemson Super Regional.

Game 1 of the super regional saw Florida's hitters come to the fore. They scored seven runs in the top of the fifth to secure a comeback win, beating the Tigers 10-7. Game 2 saw both teams put on a five-hour epic, with the game going to 13 innings. Ultimately, it was the Gators who came out on top with a walk-off hit from Michael Robertson to win 11-10.

Two-way sensation Jac Caglianone has been one of the stars of their season. The Gators junior ranked third in MLB's top draft prospects, leads the team's hitting with 33 home runs and 68 RBIs at an average of .411. He has also excelled on the mound, recording 82 strikeouts with an ERA of 4.71.

The Gators will take part in Bracket 2 of the College World Series along with the NC State Wolfpack, Kentucky Wildcats and Texas A&M Aggies. Their fans will hope that Caglianone and Co. can erase the pain of losing last year's CWS Finals to the LSU Tigers by pulling off another incredible run from June 14 onwards.

