"He's the best coach I think I've ever had": Kentucky's Ryan Waldschmidt lauds HC Nick Mingione after defeating No. 5 Arkansas in SEC Tournament

Kentucky Wildcats' victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks evoked outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt to produce a wholesome moment.

Following the 9-6 win in Hoover, Waldschmidt, one of the heroes of this victory with 3 RBI, spoke highly of Wildcats Head Coach Nick Mingione, showering him with praise worthy of their season so far.

Expand Tweet

"There’s nobody in the country that cares more about you. He wants the best for you, he wants the best for the team. He’s the best coach I think I’ve ever had in my life," said Waldschmidt.

Mingione showed appreciation for Waldschmidt's words while appreciating the sacrifice made by his wife Christen when he first took the job.

"It means a lot. When Christen and I made a decision that we’re gonna come here and be the head coach, she came with me and she stopped working. We just decided we’re going to do everything we can for these guys."

Nick Mingione won his first regular season title in his coaching career this season

After serving as an assistant coach for several teams, including Kentucky, over the years, Nick Mingione joined the Wildcats as Head Coach in 2017. He impressed in his debut season as Head Coach, with the Wildcats finishing 2nd in the SEC East with a 43-23 record. He won his maiden SEC Coach of the Year that season.

Kentucky Wildcats Head Coach Nick Mingione has formed a close bond with his players over the years.

After years of missing out, Mingione finally got his hands on the regular season title after they finished this year's regular season title tied with the Tennessee Volunteers at the top of the SEC East. They finished with a 22-8 conference record and earned the No. 3 seed for the ongoing SEC tournament. He also won the SEC Coach of the Year for the second time in his career.

The Wildcats' win over Arkansas ensured they still have a chance to make the semi-finals. They will face either the LSU Tigers or the South Carolina Gamecocks with a place in the semifinals on the line

The Wildcats will look to Waldschmidt and infielder Nick Lopez to spearhead their hitting department. Ryan Hagenow and Trey Pooser will be expected to continue delivering top returns from the mound.