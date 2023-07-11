How much is the pick value of Florida standout Josh Rivera? 2023 MLB Draft salary, college stats, and more

Florida Gators shortstop Josh Rivera has been selected by the Chicago Cubs with the 81st pick in the 2023 MLB draft. He is the third player, and second shortstop, to be drafted by the organization this season.

There is a lot to dissect from this selection, as the four-year senior has shown a lot during his collegiate career.

According to MLB's official website, the 81st pick is slotted for $872,400. However, the Chicago Cubs are one of four teams to outspend their allotments every season. It is not clear if Josh Rivera is going to sign for the allotment price of his pick or if there is going to be a little bit of negotiation between the two sides.

What should the Chicago Cubs expect out of Josh Rivera?

Josh Rivera really increased his hitting ability during the 2023 season. He appeared in 70 games and finished with a 1.064 OPS, 19 homers, 72 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and a .348 batting average. His previous high was a .823 OPS in 16 games in the pandemic-shortened season of 2020.

The Cubs also drafted shortstop Matt Shaw out of Maryland with the 13th pick and could be envisioning the two up the middle in the future. Josh Rivera does not have the strongest arm and could transition well to second base and at 6-foot-2, he could get some more throws riding high.

He is strong on his glove side, and with a runner on first base, he is extremely valuable as a second baseman. For the Florida Gators, he had the protection of Jac Caglianone, but now Rivera will have to see if he can continue striking some fear into the opposing pitcher himself.

For now, Rivera is going to be a significant piece as he can continue developing his hitting approach to make him an everyday player. He was one of the best seniors in college baseball and could make an immediate impact going forward for the organization.

This is not the first time MLB teams have been interested in Rivera, as he was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 22nd round of the 2019 MLB draft. However, he decided to go to the Gators, and a knee issue slotted him lower than he expected. Things played out extremely well for him in the long run though.

