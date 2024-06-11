“I don’t see it as a huge loss”: Fans react to star LSU freshman Cam Johnson hitting the transfer portal

The LSU Tigers have been hit by another loss just seven days after seeing their NCAA Tournament defense end in the Chapel Hill Regional. Earlier today, news of talented freshman Cam Johnson hitting the transfer portal broke, and it could mean trouble for the Tigers in the coming seasons.

The news of Johnson's inclusion in the transfer portal set the cat among the pigeons, with Tigers fans taking to social media to voice their feelings. Although some fans expressed disappointment, they weren't deterred by the news, believing his potential was not on full display during the season.

"I don’t see it as a huge loss when you couldn’t rely on him for one inning in the postseason. Maybe if you are looking at it from a recruiting ranking only," said a fan.

"I don’t really feel like it is.. he was given every opportunity to improve and seriously could barely go an inning without walking multiple runners.. you can’t rely on that in a conference like the SEC. I trust that Jay will do good work in recruiting and the portal," said another.

Another fan added, "While disappointing, I don’t think “huge” is the word to describe it. Yes, he’s a potential major talent but he showed little improvement when given chances. Others stepped up and unfortunately, he didn’t. Wish him well."

Some fans took their outbursts up a notch, believing the budding youngster should not be on their roster if he could not live up to his potential.

"The massive blow to the tigers was every time he stepped on the mound this season," said a fan.

"I really believe leaving a program like LSU is a bad move," said another.

Another fan added, "If he doesn’t wanna be here then let him go. We need the most dedicated players."

Cam Johnson endured a disappointing freshman season for the LSU Tigers

Johnson joined the Tigers last year as the No. 2 left-handed pitcher, as ranked by Perfect Game. As a senior at IMG Academy, he went 6-0 while recording 43 strikeouts at an ERA of just 0.78.

Cam Johnson joined the LSU Tigers as one of the finest pitching prospects in the country.

However, Johnson failed to register those kind of numbers in his freshman season with last year's College World Series winners. In 13 games played, he recorded just 13 strikeouts and an ERA of 12.0.

Despite his struggles, Johnson's high school numbers suggest the potential is there. It all depends on which team can best extract his true potential.

