"I need more people to talk to me": LSU star Tommy White tired of people getting 'all shy' around him

Besides hitting home runs, LSU Tigers star Tommy White has another skill up his sleeve. He is quite the entertainer and has one of the most exciting personalities in college baseball. During the SEC Tournament, he shared a moment with his teammates and staff.

The Tigers' third baseman was mic'd up during one of the recent games. He joked with some of his teammates and made some light-hearted statements.

One such statement occurred when he was in the dugout. White took a subtle dig at his teammates and staff, saying they needed to interact with him more often.

"I need more people to talk to me. Everyone’s being all shy all of a sudden," White said.

Towards the end of the video, the 21-year-old also mentioned a key thing that some players in the SEC forget to do, which is sporting a smile.

"Playing college baseball in the SEC, always smile! Sometimes, we forget that," White said.

Tommy White leads the LSU Tigers' hitting statistics this season

White, a semi-finalist for this year's Dick Howser Trophy, clearly picked up from where he left off last season with his exploits this year. He leads the Tigers' batting lineup with an average of .339, hitting 24 home runs and driving in 57 runs for the defending NCAA Division I champions.

Tommy White continues to prove his worth to the LSU Tigers this season.

The junior third baseman, ranked 16th in the top MLB draft prospects, was relatively quiet in the Tigers' narrow 11-10 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday night. While he recorded a single RBI, his teammates Jake Brown and Jared Jones were the heroes today, hitting a home run each.

Their win over the Gamecocks sent the Tigers to the semi-finals of the SEC Tournament, where they will face the winner of the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Gamecocks.

Despite their lukewarm regular season this year, the reigning NCAA Division I champions will look to turn up the heat in this tournament in order to strengthen their chances of making the NCAA Regionals.