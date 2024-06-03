"I really wanted to set us up well for these next two games": Griffin Herring after big win for LSU in 2024 Regional Games

Sophomore Griffin Herring did the star turn for the LSU Tigers as they mounted a stunning comeback to beat the Wofford Terriers 13-6 in the Chapel Hill Regional, keeping their postseason hopes alive in the process.

The Terriers raced to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first, forcing Tigers' head coach Jay Johnson to replace starting pitcher Nate Ackenhausen with Herring. The sophomore ace then pulled a successful relief stint, recording 7 strikeouts and conceding just one run in 6.1 innings.

Following their intense victory, Herring admitted he was simply trying to help the team in any way he could.

"That was obviously in the back of my mind, coming in. I really wanted to be able to set us up as well as we could for these next two games we’re gonna play.

"Just trying to do everything I can to help the team, put us in the best spot that we can be, and I think we’re in a pretty good spot going into this next game."

LSU Tigers Head Coach Jay Johnson shows immense faith in Griffin Herring

Johnson was beaming with pride when asked about Herring, admitting he was the only pitcher who could have pulled this off for them.

Jay Johnson spoke volumes of sophomore pitcher Griffin Herring's talent.

"This guy is a special pitcher. He’s had a phenomenal season and a phenomenal career to this point at LSU.

"Trust him with my life, and he delivered in a big way against a very good offensive baseball team. Today, they caused a lot of problems, and neither of the guys is as good as Griffin to be able to hold them down and come back."

After losing to the Tar Heels yesterday, the Tigers needed to beat the Terriers to stay in the postseason. While Herring did his job on the mound, Josh Pearson and Brady Neal excelled at the plate, combining to drive in 7 of the Tigers' 13 runs in the game. Meanwhile, the Terriers saw their postseason run come to an end following this defeat.

The Tigers, who also confirmed their participation in the NCAA Super Regionals with this win, are currently taking on the Regional's top seed, the North Carolina Tar Heels. The reigning College World Series winners must beat the Tar Heels to stay in contention to win the Regional.

