Max Clark signing bonus: How much does the third overall pick of 2023 MLB draft earn as part of his rookie salary?

Max Clark has been one of the biggest stars in the college baseball scene. He was selected third overall in the 2023 MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers.

However, he did not know he was going to be taken by the Tigers until a few minutes before the information became public. Clark spoke to the media via Zoom after being selected and said:

"To be completely frank with you, I did not know how it was going to go down until 10 minutes prior to when I was selected.

"Obviously, we had a ton of great conversations leading up to February until July 9, but up until those last 10 minutes, I genuinely did not know." h/t Detroit Free Press

Max Clark said that he intends to sign for less than the slot value for a $7.698 million signing bonus. That's the value of the fourth pick, and the half million dollars will help the team get some more talent in their farm system.

What to expect out of Max Clark?

Max Clark was one of the highest-touted prospects coming out of high school for the 2023 MLB draft.

At 18, he has an incredible five-tool potential and won Gatorade's National Baseball Player of the Year Award. There was speculation that he could be the number one pick and was the first non-LSU player to be selected.

The left-handed batter changed the positioning of his hands during the swing and produced more power as a result. He fixed that and the base of his hitting stance and reaped the rewards. Clark wrapped up the season with a .646 batting average with six home runs, 33 RBIs and 45 runs scored.

His power was showcased as well with a .808 on base percentage and a 1.215 slugging percentage, stealing 35 bases. Clark also played a phenomenal center field with just two errors all season.

Is Max Clark the next Bryce Harper?

Bryce Harper busted onto the national scene with an incredible star power out of high school. However, the same media attention does not seem to be bestowed upon Max Clark.

Clark will look to shoot through the minor leagues and be an excellent outfielder for the Tigers in the next few years, but to compare him to a two-time NL MVP and seven-time All-Star might be heaping too much pressure on the kid.

