Omaha Weather Report for Men's College World Series: Weather forecast for NCAA national championship

Some fans have already dubbed this year's College World Series "the ACC/SEC Challenge." Well, it would certainly seem at least somewhat that way, as all eight teams in the baseball national championship tournament finals are from only the two conferences listed. In fact, each conference has four teams a piece in Omaha.

Florida and Virginia look to add another CWS trophy to the one they've already won. Meanwhile, the other six schools are looking for their first championship.

Omaha weather report for Men's College World Series

According to AccuWeather.com, tonight's weather in Omaha could turn a bit dicey:

"Overcast and increasingly windy; a strong thunderstorm in spots late; thunderstorms can bring flooding downpours, large hail and damaging wind gusts," says AccuWeather's Report.

The first matchup of the tournament, North Carolina vs Virginia, is being played right now under excellent conditions. However, the conditions of tonight's game, Tennessee vs Florida State, might worsen as the matchup goes on. Hopefully, the winds and rain mentioned in tonight's weather prediction end up not coming to pass.

Who is predicted to win the College World Series?

According to the betMGM sportsbook, the top overall seed Tennessee Volunteers are the best bet to win, with odds at +250. The Vols hit the most home runs in the nation with 173 and dominated the regular season and postseason thus far.

Tennessee is chasing its first championship, much like the five teams behind them in the odds: Texas A&M (+300) is second, followed by Kentucky (+550), North Carolina (+750) and Florida State at +800. Although both Virginia and Florida have won titles before, their odds are sixth-best (the Cavaliers at +1000) and last (Florida at +1600).

What channel is the College World Series on?

All games, including today's two matchups, are on ESPN. They can also be streamed through the ESPN+ app if you have a subscription. You can download the app through Roku, Amazon Fire sticks and your smart-enabled devices. You can also watch ESPN through your cable providers or streamers like YouTube TV and Hulu Live.

