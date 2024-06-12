“You mean the SEC/ACC challenge?”- College World Series 2024 bracket has fans firing up conference rivalry 

The 2024 College World Series is set for the eight teams competing in Omaha, Nebraska, this weekend. However, people have noticed only two conferences are associated with the two-stage, double-elimination event that determines the national champion.

On the College Baseball Subreddit, when one user posted the bracket for the 2024 CWS, some fans noticed only the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference are represented after their teams won in the super regional round.

Each conference has four teams in the CWS. The SEC has Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida and Kentucky. The ACC has North Carolina, Florida State, NC State and Virginia.

The 2024 College World Series bracket is officially out

Some users discussed how they are not fans of seeing just two conferences representing the eight spots in Omaha this year.

"You mean the SEC/ACC challenge?" one Redditor posted.

"First round matchups Acc vs acc, Sec vs acc, Sec vs acc, Sec vs sec Perfect symmetry," another user commented.

"Just switch Tennessee and NC State and do an SEC bracket and an ACC bracket. Make it simple," someone else replied.

However, others are excited about the 2024 College World Series and are ready to see the action start this weekend.

"This is a damn good bracket. I'm ready to be entertained," one person commented.

"Florida setting up the path to finish off the funniest thing," another Redditor posted.

"Whoever made this bracket needs to be reassigned," someone else commented on the post.

The SEC has won the past four national titles, and two SEC teams have faced off in the championship round last year and in 2021 and 2017. The ACC last won the national title in 2015 (Virginia).

What team has the best odds to win the 2024 College World Series?

Just because there are eight teams in the 2024 College World Series does not mean each team has the same odds.

The Florida Gators were the runner-up in last year's College World Series but have the longest odds to win it all this year. The Tennesse Volunteers have the best odds, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Below are the odds for all eight teams to win the 2024 College World Series ahead of the start of the double-elimination bracket round inside Charles Schwab Field.

Tennessee Volunteers (+250) Texas A&M Aggies (+300) Kentucky Wildcats (+550) North Carolina Tar Heels (+750) Florida State Seminoles (+800) Virginia Cavaliers (+1000) NC State Wolfpack (+1100) Florida Gators (+1600)

