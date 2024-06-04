"They’re just cheap" "Harsh but effective!": Fans divided over Clemson's hidden ball trick vs. Coastal Carolina

Throughout this season, the Clemson Tigers have shown college baseball fans that they are among the top contenders to win the College World Series. While they have excelled at the plate and on the mound, they put their rivals on notice with a clever trick during Sunday's championship game in the Clemson Regional.

As the No. 6 national seed took on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after narrowly beating them 4-3 in the winner's bracket on Saturday, Clemson third baseman Blake Wright pulled off a cheeky play in the top of the second inning that went viral within moments.

After Ty Barrango's sacrifice bunt, Wright walked up to pitcher Noah Samol. Although Wright seemed to hand Samol the ball, Wright hid it in his glove, keeping it to himself while walking to third base. As soon as he spotted Coastal Carolina's Dean Mihos stepping off the bag, he tagged him to record an unassisted out.

Wright's hidden ball trick left fans at Doug Kingsmore Stadium stunned. While that was the case at the Tigers' home field, his trick divided fans on social media, with some voicing their frustrations against it.

"Call me old, but I think the hidden ball trick is ticky-tack. It’s like the players that keep their glove on the runner as they stand up, hoping they lift their hand before they put their foot on the base. I get it’s part of the game and the rules, they’re just cheap," a fan tweeted.

"Should be banned honestly. Its childish," another added.

"The hidden ball 'trick' is an embarrassment to baseball," another fan posted.

However, Wright's clever trick also impressed others, who marveled at the sport that is college baseball.

"Harsh but effective!" one fan tweeted.

"Give this man an Academy Award. That poker face was perfect," another fan added,

"GOD BLESS COLLEGE BASEBALL," one exclaimed.

Clemson Tigers won their first NCAA regional in 14 years

The Clemson Tigers easily beat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 12-5 on Sunday to win their first NCAA regional since 2010, when they won the Auburn Regional.

Alden Mathes and Jacob Hinderleider drove in three runs each, with the Clemson Regional hosts scoring six of their 12 runs in the bottom of the eighth.

The Clemson Tigers won an NCAA regional for the first time since 2010.

They will face two-way sensation Jac Caglianone and the Florida Gators in the super regionals, with the winner of the best-of-three series advancing to the College World Series.

