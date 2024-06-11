"This makes 0 sense," "Wow…did NOT see this coming": Fans react to USC reportedly hiring Paul Mainieri in hopes of a return to championship success

The South Carolina Gamecocks sent college baseball fans into a frenzy just eight days after firing their previous head coach, Mark Kingston. This is because of fresh reports about Paul Mainieri being in line to take the job.

Mainieri retired from college baseball three years ago after 15 seasons as the LSU Tigers' head coach. Although his resume is among the most impressive in college baseball history, his time away from the game left fans divided on their opinions about the Gamecocks' reported choice as Mark Kingston's replacement.

Some fans mocked the two-time College World Series winners' decision while simultaneously questioning their decision-making.

"This makes 0 sense," said one fan.

"This would be a good hire 10 years ago," said another fan.

Another fan added, "Wow… this is a terrible terrible hire in this day."

While some fans were critical, the Gamecocks' intention to bring Mainieri out of retirement has impressed others. Some of them were also salivating at how the complexion of the SEC could change given Mainieri could potentially lead the Gamecocks against his former team, the LSU Tigers.

"Wow…did NOT see this coming lol," said one fan.

"Made this SEC rivalry just a bit better, said another.

Another fan added, "Talk about a damn good hire right there. Wowza"

Paul Mainieri ranks 8th in all-time NCAA Baseball wins

Before taking over as Tigers' head coach in 2007, the 66-year-old served as the head coach of Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Air Force Falcons. His coaching career started at St. Thomas University in 1983. Across his 38-year coaching career, Mainieri recorded 1,505 wins, the 8th highest by a coach.

NCAA Baseball's greatest coaches Paul Mainieri and Mike Martin share a moment.

Mainieri is also one of the LSU Tigers' most successful head coaches. He led them to four SEC titles and six SEC Tournament titles. Mainieri also ended their nine-year national championship drought by leading them to victory in the 2009 College World Series, beating the Texas Longhorns 11-4 in the championship game.

He was named the Baseball America Coach of the Year, Collegiate Baseball Coach of the Year and the SEC Coach of the Year after his success-laden season with LSU in 2009.

