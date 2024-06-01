WATCH: LSU freshman Steven Milam's heroic ninth-inning homer secures Chapel Hill Regional win over Wofford

Steven Milam was the hero once again for the LSU Tigers in their Chapel Hill Regional opener against the Wofford Terriers today. The freshman has been one of the finds of the season, and he proved it yet again in the clutch for the reigning NCAA Division I champions.

Heading into the bottom of the 9th inning, the game was tied at 3-3. Milam was the Tigers' first batter in the inning, facing Terriers' freshman reliever Alec Bouchard. After going 3-2 in five pitches, Bouchard saw his next pitch crushed by Milam high and deep into left field, recording a walk-off solo home run and drawing loud cheers from fans at the Boshamer Stadium.

The freshman couldn't contain his elation following his clutch effort, doing multiple fist punches while rounding the bases. His game-winning moment saw his LSU teammates rush to home plate to welcome the 'Monster' after he capped off another comeback from the Regional's second seed.

The Terriers opened the scoring in the top of the second, with Tyler Hare and Andrew Mannelly recording single RBIs each to take a 2-0 lead. The Tigers' comeback was built solely on home runs, which started in the bottom of the seventh. Milam scored a solo homer to halve the deficit, but Wofford doubled it again through shortstop Jack Renwick in the top of the eighth.

Solo home runs from Michael Braswell III and Jared Jones in the bottom of the eighth brought the Tigers level, with Milam, who made the Freshman All-SEC Team this year, sealing the deal with his walk-off home run.

Steven Milam etches himself in rare LSU Tigers history

This was the second time this week that Milam recorded a walk-off hit, making him just the second player to achieve this feat since 1948 when Georgia Mire did the same.

Steven Milam sealed victory with a walk-off home run for the LSU Tigers once again.

The defending College World Series champions will now take on the winner of the Chapel Hill Regional hosts, the North Carolina Tar Heels or the LIU Sharks in the winner's side of the bracket. Meanwhile, the Terriers will move to the elimination bracket, where they will play the losers of the Tar Heels-Sharks game.

