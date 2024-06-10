WATCH: No. 1 seed Tennessee Vols celebrate Knoxville Super Regional victory in style as Omaha awaits Tony Vitello's squad

The Tennessee Vols were in a celebratory mood after beating Evansville to clinch the Knoxville Super Regional and punch in their ticket to the College World Series. The Vols have secured their seventh appearance in the CWS.

Here's the video of their celebration:

Trending

Tennessee Vols defeat Evansville to secure consecutive College World Series appearances

The Vols were emphatic in victory, routing Evansville 12-1 in their Super Regional matchup. The game was never close, and the difference in experience was amply evident.

Zander Sechrist was particularly impressive for the Vols, as he showcased his impressive skillset for the last time at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Sechrist recorded a career-high 6 1/3 innings, surrendering a mere six hits and one unearned run.

The Tennessee star struck out six times while throwing 102 pitches. Evansville had no answer to his pitching prowess, leaving the mound in the sixth inning to a standing ovation from home fans.

Sechrist will be key in the World Series, as he remains the team's best pitcher. He will need to throw his best innings if the Vols hope to make a deep run in the CWS.

Expand Tweet

Tennessee Vols are enjoying a stellar 2024

The Vols are having a season for the ages, earning a spot in the 2024 College World Series. The Vols won the 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament in May, proving that they're a team to look out for in the later stages of the NCAA baseball season.

The Vols have won 50-plus baseball games for the year, the third time in four seasons that they've accomplished the feat. Interestingly, they had only recorded two 50-win seasons before Tony Vitello's arrival.

The number one-seeded Tennessee Vols are the team to beat in the World Series. They're four-time consecutive Super Regionals Champions, making their second consecutive College World Series and have a well-balanced squad brimming with youth and experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback