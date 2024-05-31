WATCH: Six Illinois college baseball players induct Barry Bonds as their most preferred star in MLB Mount Rushmore

Barry Bonds is one of the greatest players the MLB has ever seen. The San Francisco Giants great, who holds the all-time MLB home run record, won several fans over during his playing days. Among those fans are a few players from the Illinois Fighting Illini, who recently spoke volumes of his greatness.

Prior to the start of the NCAA Regionals, some stars from the Big Ten regular season champions were asked to name their Mount Rushmore. While many legends' names were thrown in, Bonds was the name that came up the most, with six players putting the 14-time MLB All-Star on their Mount Rushmore.

New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth and Seattle Mariners' iconic shortstop Ken Griffey Jr. were also common names in their answers, but neither player could top Bonds' six mentions.

During his MLB career, which spanned 22 seasons, Bonds made an everlasting mark on the sport. He won the National League MVP seven times, four of which were in succession from 2001 to 2004. With 762 runs, he leads the MLB in all-time home runs and is one of just four players to score over 700 home runs in the MLB.

Barry Bonds was arguably the greatest hitter ever seen in the MLB.

The San Francisco Giants retired the No. 25 jersey in his honor and inducted him into their Wall of Fame in 2017. He also won the Gold Glove eight times and the National League Hank Aaron Award thrice.

Illinois Fighting Illini to take on Indiana State Sycamores in Lexington Regional opener

The Big Ten regular season champions finished with a 34-19 overall record and became the third seed in the Lexington Regional, hosted by the University of Kentucky. They will begin their postseason journey by taking on the Sycamores tomorrow evening, while the Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Western Michigan Broncos.

The winners of those games will play each other in the winner's side of the bracket, while the losers will move to the elimination bracket. The Fighting Illini, who have never made the NCAA Super Regionals, will hope to change it this year by making a winning start to their postseason.