WATCH: Stetson and Peay coaches get into a scuffle after a 5-3 Hatters victory

Tensions boiled over in the ASUN Tournament today as the head coaches of Stetson Baseball and Austin Peay Baseball got into an unruly scuffle following the Hatters' nail-biting 5-3 victory. While both teams poured their hearts out in the game, this incident cast a dark shadow over their efforts.

Hatters' relief pitcher Aric McAtee ended the game in the bottom of the ninth inning with a precise pitch to inflict a strikeout. The senior reliever led celebrations in vigor, with the rest of the team joining him.

However, Governors head coach Roland Fanning couldn't hide his frustrations any longer, having a heated confrontation with Hatters' head coach Steve Trimper.

Expand Tweet

A few seconds after their confrontation, the two coaches were separated, with 41-year-old Fanning taken far away from Trimper. In fact, some of the Governors' roster needed to step in to stop tensions escalating any further.

The strikeout call in the bottom of the ninth to end the game seemed to be the flashpoint for the Governors' frustration. While some players immediately went to argue the umpire, they were immediately held back by some of their coaches.

Meanwhile, Fanning went straight for Trimper to vent his frustrations, with the Hatters coach looking disappointed after being made to wait for a handshake at the end of the game.

Stetson Baseball will face Florida Gulf Coast Eagles in the semi-final of the ASUN Tournament

The Hatters' narrow victory over the Govs ensured they will play Florida Gulf Coast Eagles in the semi-finals of the ASUN Tournament on May 25. Prior to that match, Stetson will take them on in a Pool A game this Friday, May 24 at 2:30pm.

Stetson Hatters will look to keep their momentum going in the ASUN Tournament.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay will face Kennesaw State Baseball in the other Pool A game this Friday. The Govs, who shared the ASUN regular season title with FGCU and Stetson, will hope to beat the Owls in order to have an outside chance of making the semi-finals of the ASUN Tournament and build momentum ahead of the NCAA Regionals.