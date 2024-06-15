What time does Kentucky play NC State today? Start time, TV channel, live stream - June 15 College World Series 2024

The second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats (45-14) and the 10th-seeded NC State Wolfpack (38-21) will face off in the 2024 College World Series. Both teams have been impressive in the postseason and will battle for a spot in the later rounds of the CWS.

What time does Kentucky play NC State in the College World Series today?

Kentucky will face off against NC State at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 15. Here's what you need to know about the fixture:

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time: 2 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

This game is the third of the CWS and the first on day two of the biggest event in college baseball. It'll feature two teams with vastly contrasting experience levels on the big stage.

Kentucky vs. NC State TV channel

The game between the Wildcats and the Wolfpack will be televised on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. NC State live stream info

You can livestream the Kentucky versus NC State College World Series game on ESPN+ or FuboTV.

Kentucky vs. NC State preview

The Kentucky Wildcats enter this fixture with a spring in their step. For the first time in program history, the Wildcats are participating in the College World Series.

The Wildcats secured their CWS slot by beating three-time national champion Oregon State in their super regional matchup.

Kentucky enters the CWS with a 45-14 record. It marks the program's eighth 40-win season. This 2024 team set single-season records for overall road wins in the SEC and will be a tough nut for NC State to crack.

On the other hand, NC State is a program well acquainted with the College World Series. This year's appearance is the fourth time in program history.

On Monday, NC State dispatched a difficult Georgia side in Game 3 of the Athens Super Regional. This was the last super regional game in 2024, and the Wildcats finally got their opponents.

NC State finished the regular season with a 38-21 record, but don't let that fool you. They won't go down without a fight in Omaha.

