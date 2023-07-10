What time is MLB draft today? Complete schedule of Day 2, venue, TV details and more

The 2023 MLB draft continues after 70 different players got selected on Sunday night. On Monday, rounds 3-10 will shape up how your favorite Major League Baseball teams do for the next decade.

There are a few ways you can watch all the happenings at the MLB draft and we will discuss all you need to know about the electric event. The second day of the 2023 MLB draft is on Monday, July 10, at 2 p.m. Eastern. With the 2023 MLB All-Star Game taking place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, the draft takes place at the NFL stadium inside Lumen Field.

The third round kicks off at 2 p.m. Eastern and will be streamed exclusively on the MLB website. The draft kicks off with the Washington Nationals on the clock, and each pick will have one minute between them to get through eight full rounds.

Are there any teams without a pick in the MLB Draft third round?

All but one team will make a selection during the third round of the 2023 draft. The Texas Rangers will not have anyone on the podium.

That's because of their free agency, as they signed players with a qualifying offer attached and had to forfeit a draft pick to acquire the player.

The New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles also receive an additional pick at the conclusion of the third round. The reason for that is because they were unable to sign their picks from last year's draft in the third round.

Ironically, the Mets drafted Florida Gator Brandon Sproat last year to get this pick and also drafted him in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft.

Who will be the first player drafted in the third round?

With the 71st selection in the 2023 draft, the Washington Nationals are going to be on the clock.

One of the best available players on the board is Tennessee Volunteers shortstop Maui Ahuna. He took a step back at the plate, striking out an astonishing 31.2 strikeout percentage during the 2023 college baseball season.

He's one of the best defensive shortstops in the country and will not be waiting much longer before he finds his new home.

