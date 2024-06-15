What time does Texas A&M play Florida today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - June 15 College World Series 2024

Texas A&M and Florida will face off in the 2024 College World Series. Both programs have had near flawless postseasons and will fancy their chances to go to Omaha.

It all begins on Saturday, June 15, 2024, as the programs battle in what should be an entertaining game.

What time does Texas A&M play Florida in College World Series today?

Texas A&M and Florida will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Texas A&M vs. Florida live stream Info

You can livestream the Aggies versus Gators game on ESPN+ or FuboTV. Both options will give you premium access to the CWS matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Florida preview

The Aggies are on a five-game winning streak. They have swept the College Station Regional and Super Regional by an average of five runs per fixture. The Aggies are enjoying arguably their most impressive period of the three-college baseball seasons and look primed for a deep run in Omaha.

However, they take on the Florida Gators without star player Braden Montgomery. He broke his ankle in the team's super-regional win over Oregon. Braden Montgomery had been electric this season, hitting 322 with 27 home runs and 85 RBI.

The Florida Gators are in familiar territory and will relish the chance to compete in a College World Series in Omaha. The Gators were beaten finalists in 2023, and several players from that run are still on the roster.

Florida had a challenging ride to the 2024 College World Series. They had to pull off an upset in the Stillwater Regional against Oklahoma State then pulled off back-to-back wins against Clemson in the super regionals.

The Gators had a forgettable regular season but have turned it up a notch in the postseason. They're playing like a team on a mission and have proven a hard nut to crack for every team facing them on their path to Omaha.

The Gators are galvanized by the usual suspects. Jac Caglianone is showing why he's arguably the best two-way prospect in the 2024 MLB draft. Brandon Neely is also putting together impressive pitching performances on a nightly basis.

Texas A&M versus Florida has all the makings of a classic, and you can catch the game on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET on June 15, 2024.

