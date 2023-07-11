Which team selected LSU standout Tre' Morgan in round 3 of the 2023 MLB draft? Complete salary structure and more

Another day, another LSU Tiger was drafted. First baseman Tre' Morgan was selected with the 88th pick in the 2023 MLB draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. He has one of the best contact traits in the entire Southeastern Conference and should develop into a solid player.

The Rays have been a great organization with their ability to find talents in all facets of the game and develop them into key contributors. Morgan should fit right into the fray. But what should we expect out of him, and what is the salary that Tre' Morgan is going to sign for?

What to expect from Tre' Morgan?

LSU Tigers first baseman Tre' Morgan is one of the top defensive players at the position, and he should win multiple Gold Gloves. He is an outstanding hitter, and in 194 games over three seasons, he had aa.332/.424/.497 slash line with 20 homers, 149 RBIs, and an 85:100 walk-to-strikeout ratio.

This feels like a Rays move, as they have an incredible young core that can gel together with shortstop Wander Franco and left fielder Randy Arozarena. If they wanted to even keep Yandy Diaz on the field in the future, Diaz could switch to the hot corner. The infield defense is going to be incredible in the next few years, similar to what the 2009 New York Yankees did when Mark Teixeira joined.

The Tampa Bay Rays have an incredible roster and seem like they are going to continue developing talent to make them World Series contenders. Good teams are able to have talent in the pipeline, and Tre' Morgan is definitely someone to keep an eye on.

What is the salary slotted for Tre' Morgan?

When diving into the MLB draft slot value for the 88th pick in this year's draft, the Tampa Bay Rays are looking at $783,800 allotted for the selection. It is unclear if Morgan is going to seek more than that or if he will sign for the allotted amount.

Morgan is also the fifth player from the 2023 College World Series Champion LSU Tigers to be selected in the draft (Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, Ty Floyd, and Grant Taylor).

There are going to be a lot of incredible talents, but none are going to be able to pick the ball out of the dirt and save the infielders from errors like Morgan will.

