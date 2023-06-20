Oral Roberts CWS appearances: How many times have the Golde Eagles made the College World Series?

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have been on a great run to make the 2023 College World Series (CWS). Looking back at their program's history, they do not get to make the trip to Omaha, Nebraska, very often as a mid-major college baseball team, with the top conferences typically taking up the eight spots.

This is the second time in the program's history that Oral Roberts has made the College World Series, as they also were able to make it in 1978. The Golden Eagles defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels and lost to the Arizona State Sun Devils and Miami Hurricanes before being eliminated on their only previous trip.

Can the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles advance to the College World Series finals this year?

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have been one of the better teams in the tournaments as they were able to advance out of the first round of the bracket round with a victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. They took on the second-seeded Florida Gators and lost a close 5-4 game. The Golden Eagles are now a loss away from being eliminated.

Florida needs to lose twice in a row to be eliminated from the bracket, while Oral Roberts would have to defeat TCU in the elimination bracket and then Florida twice to make the 2023 College World Series Finals. Though it is not impossible, it is a hefty task to expect this from the Golden Eagles.

2022 NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championship

Their offense has done well in Omaha and has not collapsed to the pressure, averaging 5.5 runs and 11 hits per game. Their pitching has done pretty well, allowing five runs in their first two games, but they need to lower their College World Series ERA to have a chance.

Second baseman Blaze Brothers has been doing extremely well, as he is 2-for-8 with a homer and three RBI. Center fielder Jonah Cox has struggled at the plate in the middle of the lineup and has only recorded one hit in nine at-bats, with four of them ending in strike three being called.

If the Golden Eagles can figure out how to get more production out of their top players, they can be a force and pull off the massive upset to make the College World Series finals.

It all starts with one game, but we have seen some weird things happen in college baseball over the years.

