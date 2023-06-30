Rob Vaughn salary: How much does new Alabama baseball coach earn? Contract explored

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program hired Maryland head coach Rob Vaughn in the same position earlier this month.

His contract is for five years and is worth at least $900,000 annually. However, there are a few incentives such as one month's pay ($82,500) if the Tide win the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship and two month's pay ($163,000) for winning the College World Series.

Vaughn is replacing Brad Bohannon. who was fired after reports of suspicious bets involving the Crimson Tide arose. The school issued a statement saying that he violated the standards expected from the university.

Will Rob Vaughn be the right fit for this program?

How will Rob Vaughn do coaching the Alabama Crimson Tide?

After the Alabama Crimson Tide dealt with the controversy surrounding their former coach, they now have Rob Vaughn to steady the ship. Vaughn spent six years coaching the Maryland Terrapins, winning Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

Maryland (42-21), which won the Big Ten Tournament but was eliminated in regional play, is ranked No. 27 in the final poll.

It is not like he is coming into the Crimson Tide blind as they retained pitching coach and interim head coach Jason Jackson. Alabama (43-21) has some of the best talent in college baseball as they reached a super regional and finished ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. They have a few pitchers and a couple of position players who may be selected in next month's MLB draft.

The program has around 20 new commitments for the upcoming season, whether in the traditional recruiting setting or in the NCAA transfer portal. Having Vaughn become the new coach with an excellent roster and facility, this is going to be an amazing draw for recruits.

Alabama has not made a trip to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series since 1999. With the incredible nature of being in a loaded Southeastern Conference, they play the nation's best competition. The Crimson Tide is associated with incredible talent in most sports, so expect a trip to the CWS for the first time in 25 seasons.

Rob Vaughn has done well as a head coach, and with a better array of talent and a school with a history of success, expect an outstanding start for his Alabama career.

