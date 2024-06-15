Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge update: Volunteer Club purchases 350 shots on Day 1 of College World Series 

Rocco's Jello Shot is celebrating the Tennessee Vols' College World Series appearance in a unique way. Tennessee's NIL collective, The Volunteer Club, launched Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge. Fans can purchase a shot for $10, with $5 going to the Vol Club for NIL efforts and the other $5 for the shot.

Further, fans could purchase new baseball merchandise and memorabilia while hanging out with fellow Vols fans.

Volunteer Club purchases 350 shots on Day 1 of College World Series

According to On3's Pete Nakos, the Volunteer Club has purchased at least 350 shots today, meaning $1,750 NIL dollars. This comes less than 12 hours after the original announcement.

Here's a look at the challenge board:

Tennessee Vols open College World Series with walk-off win over FSU

The Tennessee Vols probably heard about the support from The Volunteer Club as they opened their College World Series campaign with a bang. The Vols came back from a four-run deficit to hand the Florida State Seminoles a 12-11 defeat.

The Seminoles led most of the game, with Tennessee seemingly chasing a lost cause. However, Tony Vitello's side showed why they're the highest-seeded side in the College World Series.

In the last sequence of the game, Tennessee lined a ball into the gap, walking off Florida State by scoring four runs in the final frame. The Vols made an improbable comeback and started their CWS campaign with a statement win.

As for the Seminoles, they'll need to pick themselves up despite the heartbreaking loss. They're now 9-15 all-time in the College World Series opening game. Their next game is against the Virginia Cavaliers in an elimination game at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

2024 College World Series schedule

Here's a look at the rest of the CWS schedule:

June 15, 2024

Game 3: Kentucky vs. NC State, 2:00 p.m. on ESPN

Game 4: Texas A&M vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. on ESPN

June 16, 2024

Game 5: Virginia vs. Florida State, 2:00 p.m. on ESPN

Game 6: North Carolina vs. Tennessee, 7:00 p.m. on ESPN

June 17, 2024

Game 7: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:00 p.m. on ESPN

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:00 p.m. on ESPN

June 18, 2024

Game 9: TBD vs. TBD, 2:00 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10: TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m. on ESPN

June 19, 2024

Game 11: TBD vs. TBD, 2:00 p.m. on ESPN

Game 12: TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m. on ESPN

June 20, 2024

Game 13 (if needed): TBD vs. TBD, 2:00 p.m. on TBD

Game 14 (if needed): TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m. on TBD

June 22, 2024

MCWS Final Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

June 23, 2024

MCWS Final Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 2:00 p.m. on ABC

June 24, 2024

MCWS Final Game 3 (if needed): TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m. on ESPN

