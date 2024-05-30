Tennessee Knoxville Regional predictions: Will the Vols advance to the Super Regionals?

The Tennessee Volunteers earned a No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA baseball tournament with a record of 50-11 following their SEC championship game victory over LSU.

The Vols now shift their focus to their opening tournament matchup against Northern Kentucky and winning the Knoxville Regional before advancing to face the winner of the Greenville Regional in the Super Regional round.

Will the Tennessee Volunteers advance to the Super Regionals?

Tennessee #25 Blake Burke

The Tennesse Volunteers have shown all season they possess the talent to advance to the Super Regional and make a deep run in the NCAA baseball tournament this year.

Trending

The Vols won the SEC championship game, a conference that includes five teams that earned No. 1 seeds in the NCAA baseball tournament.

The Vols are 35-3 at home, giving them a major advantage on their home field in the opening round of the tournament. They matchup with No. 4 seed Nothern Kentucky in their first game of the Knoxville Regional.

Northern Kentucky has a 35-22 overall record this season and finished with a 14-17 losing record in road games. This could mean trouble for the Norse, who will have to visit Tennessee on their home field of Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, May 31, to open the tournament.

If the Vols win game one like they are expected to, they will then match up with either No. 2 seed Southern Mississippi or No. 3 seed Indiana on Saturday, June 1.

The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles have an overall record of 41-18 this season and are riding a six-game win streak with a 12-9 record away from home.

The Indiana Hoosiers would also present a challenge for the Volunteers in the Knoxville Regional with an overall record of 32-24-1. The Hoosiers have also played well on the road this season, going 11-8-1.

The Vols are led by second baseman Christian Moore, who leads the team hitting .382 with a minimum of 200 at bats this season. He's hit a team-high 28 home runs and has 67 runs scored for Tennessee this season.

Dylan Loy and Drew Beam have been outstanding on the mound for the Vols this season. Loy has a 2.28 ERA in 17 appearances and 33 strikeouts against 107 total batters. Beam has an 8-2 record in 15 starts this season with a 3.92 ERA and 75 strikeouts against the 360 total batters he has faced.

Also Read: AJ Russell injury update: Will the Tennessee star play in Knoxville NCAA regional?

Knoxville Regional Schedule

NCAA Baseball: SEC Tournament

Friday, May 31:

Game 1: Indiana vs. Southern Mississippi, 1:00 p.m. EST, ESPN+

Game 2: Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee, 7:00 p.m. EST, SEC Network

Saturday, June 1:

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12:00 p.m. EST, TBA

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6:00 p.m. EST, TBA

Sunday, June 2:

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 12:00 p.m. EST, TBA

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:00 p.m. EST, TBA

Monday, June 3:

Game 7: If necessary

Do you think Tennessee will advance to the Super Regionals this year? Let us know your CWS predictions in the comment section.

Also Read: When do regionals start for college baseball 2024? Complete schedule, streaming details, channels list, tickets and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Highest-paid college baseball coach, who? More on the top 10 highest-paid head coaches in 2024