The Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers take their SEC rivalry to the big time in tonight's nightcap of College World Series play, as one team will advance to the championship game of the bracket, and one team will catch a one-way ticket from Omaha.

LSU could have easily been in the championship game already if the Tigers defeated the vaunted Wake Forest Demon Deacons. However, for Tigers' fans, they fell one run short and must now prevail Tuesday night to remain alive in the College World Series.

It didn't look pretty for Tennessee early on, down 4-0 to the Stanford Cardinal on Monday, but the Volunteers stormed back with six consecutive runs in their comeback victory.

Now, the familiar foes from the Southeastern Conference square off one more time, with a trip to the College World Series Semi-Finals on the line. Who will be victorious: the gutsy Volunteers or the talented Tigers?

Game details

Venue: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha

Start Time: 7 p.m., EST

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Why Tennessee can win

Can the Volunteers win the College World Series?

Tennessee (44-21) has the more complete batting order from top to bottom. The Volunteers are a murderer's row, and there are no weaknesses. Whoever is on the mound for LSU (49-16) will have his work cut out for him.

Keep an eye on Griffin Merritt, who can hit the ball well to all fields but also has some pop. With one crack of the bat, Merritt can lead Tennessee to victory.

The Volunteers are feeling themselves entering this contest after rallying to beat Stanford 6-4 on Monday. If you believe in momentum, then Tennessee is the side you want in this one.

Why LSU can win

Dylan Crews in action

While LSU may not boast the depth of hitters Tennessee has, the Tigers arguably have the best two players in this game.

Dylan Crews can single-handedly lead a ball club to victory. Crews is considered by many to be the best player in the country, and perhaps he has a Bryce Harper-esque magical run in him here in Omaha. Crews bats a whopping .433 and has as much power as anyone in the game.

Meanwhile, pitcher Paul Skenes, the Dick Howser Trophy winner and the Collegiate Baseball's National Player of the Year, pitched Saturday and may not be available on Tuesday. Skenes struck out 12 in a 6-3 win over the Volunteers.

Crews and Skenes could go first and second, in either order, in the MLB draft next month.

LSU has better pitching depth entering this contest. The Tigers have several options available and can mix up the righty/lefty combinations to keep the Volunteers off balance.

Who advances to the championship game of the bracket

Can LSU advance in the College World Series?

Ride with Dylan Crews and LSU in this spot. The Tigers, who have won three of four games against Tennessee this season, want another shot at Wake Forest, and they should get it following their victory Tuesday night.

Prediction: LSU 6, Tennessee 4

