What time does Tennessee baseball play LSU? Start times, TV channel, live stream info and more about NCAA World Series 2023

LSU made light work of Kentucky in their super regional to reach the College World Series, winning 14-0 and 8-3.

Tennessee went to three games to dispatching Southern Miss in their super regional, winning 8-4 in the first game and then 5-0 in the third game on Monday.This matchup has the potential to be an absolute thriller for the average fan.

The talent within the Tigers' ranks includes Dylan Crews, who is being projected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, and pitcher Paul Skenes, who could be the No. 2 pick.

These two teams met before this season, with LSU taking the series 2-1. That might just be the fuel that Tennessee needs to compete favorably.

The journey to Omaha

Alongside Texas, who are absent from this year’s CWS, the Tigers have the second-most titles (six) after USC, and that pedigree may push them past Tennessee.

They will want to get this game wrapped up quickly with one eye on their next matchup. It has been 14 years since their last championship, simply too long for a program of LSU’s caliber. In addition, superstar, Dylan Crews will want to sign off in style.

LSU and Tennessee have been lumped together in bracket two, with No. 1 seed Wake Forest and Stanford making for potentially tasty games deeper in the tournament.

LSU has Paul Skenes, the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year and Collegiate Baseball Player of the Year. He tops the strikeouts chart with 167 in the nation. Additionally, they have center fielder Dylan Crews, who is probably the only player ranked above Skenes in mock drafts and is also the SEC Player of the Year.

Those two alone have led many to declare LSU favorites to win the championship but Tennessee will want to play party pooper.

LSU game start times, TV channel, live stream info and more about NCAA World Series 2023

The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 7 p.m. Eastern on Saturday. The live stream can be found on FuboTV.

Both teams will want to put the first win on the board, since losing one of the first two games creates a hectic schedule. The loser, to reach the best-of-three series final, will have to play four games in four days. Neither Tennessee nor The Tigers wants that.

