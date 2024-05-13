Top 5 prospects from SEC to watch out for in 2024 MLB Draft ft. Braden Montgomery

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has seen college baseball players emerging from obscurity this season to become one of the most sought-after prospects in the coming MLB Draft.

They have stood out from the rest of the bunch to become at the top of the mock drafts for the annual event slated on June 14-16. Here are five SEC players who have the potential to become top picks in the major league draft.

Top 5 SEC college baseball prospects that could be potential top picks in the 2024 MLB Draft

Braden Montgomery has smacked 24 homers and driven in 77 runs for Texas A&M this season.

#5. Tommy White, INF, LSU

Tommy White has been one of the bright spots for the defending champions this season. Although his numbers are down compared to the 2023 season, the 6 ft.1 third baseman has produced excellent hitting stats for the struggling Tigers (33-20, 10-17 SEC). He has hit .324 and blasted 20 home runs and 56 RBIs this year.

In three seasons with NC State and LSU, White has a batting average of .355 and has recorded 71 homers and 235 RBIs.

#4. Billy Amick, INF, Tennessee

Clemson transfer Billy Amick has emerged as one of the top MLB prospects due to his excellent season as a junior for the Volunteers. In 43 games, Amick has hit .347 and smacked 18 home runs and 47 RBIs. His on-base and slugging percentages are .413 and .743, respectively.

He has 58 hits this season, including 10 doubles and one triple for Tennessee. He has struck out 35 times and recorded 16 walks.

#3. Hagen Smith, LHP, Arkansas

Hagen Smith is the heart and soul of Arkansas' pitching staff, as he is 9-0 in 13 starts. The 6 ft. 3 southpaw out of Bullard, Texas has struck out 136 batters and allowed just 33 hits and a .138 batting average during those starts.

Smith has an ERA of 1.65 this season, down from a 3.64 ERA the previous year.

#2. Jac Caglianone, LHP/1B, Florida

Jac Caglianone is arguably the best two-way player from the college ranks. The 6 ft. 5 junior started for 30 games with Florida and has a 12-5 record and 4.22 ERA in two seasons.

As a hitter, Caglianone is a career .349 hitter with 68 home runs and 172 RBIs. This season, he has hit .418 with an on-base and slugging percentage of .529 and .862, respectively. The 21-year-old has produced 28 homers and 55 RBIs this year.

#1. Braden Montgomery, OF/RHP, Texas A&M

Braden Montgomery has risen to prominence due to his hitting prowess. In 52 games, the 6 ft. 2 junior is hitting .333 with an on-base and slugging percentage of .476 and .778 respectively.

Montgomery has racked up 24 home runs and 77 RBIs this year. He has recorded 59 runs, 14 doubles and a triple.

