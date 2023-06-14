Wake Forest College world series 2023: Schedule, bracket and predictions for 2023 NCAA baseball championship

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have been one of the best baseball teams in the nation this year. Riding on their impressive record, the team now heads to the College World Series with a chance to win it all.

Being one of the hottest teams in the postseason, there was a reason that they were the top-ranked program this year. And a huge reason for their success has been their absolutely dominant starting pitching staff behind Rhett Lowder, Josh Hartie, and Sean Sullivan.

With a 51-10 record throughout the season and being one of the last eight teams remaining, they have a legitimate chance of being crowned the 2023 College World Series Champions. Could the Deacons now return to the promised land this year and win the College World Series for the first time since 1955?

Who do the Wake Forest Demon Deacons play in the bracket round?

Wake Forest is in bracket 2 with the Stanford Cardinal, LSU Tigers, and Tennessee Volunteers for the College World Series. They open the bracket round with a matchup against Stanford. This round is double-elimination, meaning in order to be eliminated a team needs to lose two games.

Their opening game against the Cardinal takes place on Saturday, June 17 at 2:00 PM Eastern.

If they are able to survive the bracket play and advance, they would be taking on the winner of the other bracket in a best-of-three matchup in the College World Series finals.

Will the Wake Forest Demon Deacons win the 2023 NCAA Division I College World Series?

Since the NCAA baseball postseason began, the Demon Deacons are a perfect 5-0 so far. There is a reason why they were the top team in the nation when the postseason bracket was announced. They have been led on the mound by Rhett Lowder, one of the best pitchers in the nation. However, their three-man rotation has been one of the best fans have seen in a very long time.

It's not just their pitching numbers that are leading the way. Their offense has been one of the best at slugging as they are tied with the Florida Gators for fourth in the country with 129 total home runs.

Wake Forest has absolutely dominated with an NCAA record +59 run differential in the postseason and is the odds-on favorite to win the College World Series. Expect that the Demon Deacons continue to obliterate their opponents and challenge for the College World Series this year.

